Trump officials criticise UK for ‘letting people down’ on immigration

US officials have told diplomats in the UK that British people have been “let down” by successive government on immigration issues.

In a memo sent to US embassies last week, American diplomats in Britain were told to collect information and start reviewing crimes committed by migrants.

The cable - which was also sent to other embassies in Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Canada - highlighted the UK as an example for failing to take action to “solve the mass migration crisis”.

“The British government in particular, time and time again we’ve seen governments — whether it be Conservative governments, Labour governments — say that they’re going to take action to solve the mass migration crisis,” the memo seen by The Times said.

“And time and time again, despite the people continuously voting for a resolution or at least some sort of relief from the pressures of mass migration, nothing has really happened.”

In a memo sent to US embassies last week, American diplomats in Britain were told to collect information and start reviewing crimes committed by migrants

The official continued: “If you look at Europe … there are concerning increases that we’re seeing in sexual assaults and violent sexual aggravated attacks, particularly on women and young girls, by people of a migration background, particularly people of extremist Islamic background as well.

“Everything from violent rape gangs and organised rape gangs in the United Kingdom to targeting of young girls in other countries. We also see instances of human trafficking, antisemitic and anti-Christian attacks, largely by people of radical Islamic backgrounds.”

The Independent has contacted the US State Department for a comment.

A spokesperson told The Times: “The United States is deeply concerned about rising violent crime and human rights abuses linked to migrants that threatens public safety and social cohesion across the world.

“Mass migration is a human rights issue. It regularly leads to a rise in violent crimes and human rights concerns including human trafficking, sexual assault, displacement of local populations, antisemitic and anti-Christian attacks, and the breakdown of law and order.

During his state visit in September, Donald Trump told Sir Keir Starmer he needed to use the military to end the small boats crisis, warning illegal migration can "destroy" countries

“Respect for national sovereignty, human rights, and the rule of law is critical to international cooperation, domestic prosperity, and human flourishing.”

The memo singling out the UK could perhaps be taken as a continuation of the Trump administration’s interest in Britain’s borders.

During his state visit in September, Donald Trump told Sir Keir Starmer he needed to use the military to end the small boats crisis, warning illegal migration can “destroy” countries.

Mr Trump said: “I told the prime minister I would stop it. It doesn't matter if you pull out the military.”

He said that his administration had prevented “millions” coming over the border, adding that migration “destroys countries from within”.

Turning to Sir Keir, he added: “I think your situation is very similar. You have people coming in and I told the prime minister I would stop it, and it doesn't matter if you call out the military, it doesn't matter what means you use.

"It destroys countries from within, and we're actually now removing a lot of the people that came into our country."

The prime minister said illegal migration was an issue his government had been taking "incredibly seriously".