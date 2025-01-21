Trump aide brands UK plan to hand over Chagos Islands ‘calamitous’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A senior aide to Donald Trump has reinforced reports that the new president is determined to block Britain’s plan to hand over the Chagos Islands, describing the plan as calamitous.

In a series of withering remarks, Robert Wilkie - tasked to implement the president’s foreign policy - said the decision was “haphazard”, arguing that “not much thought” had been put into it.

He said the islands were a vital part of the UK-US “united front” on defence.

The comments underline claims - first reported by The Independent - that Mr Trump aims to veto the controversial deal approved by Sir Keir Starmer.

It comes as the UK attempts to renegotiate the deal previously agreed with Mauritius after the newly elected administration raised objections to the original agreement.

open image in gallery the UK attempts to renegotiate the deal previously agreed with Mauritius ( DoD/AFP via Getty Images )

Foreign secretary David Lammy had agreed a deal with Mauritius, but following a change of government there, the new Mauritian prime minister Navin Ramgoolam rejected it as “not good enough” and demanded more concessions from the UK.

A senior Mauritian government source told The Independent that a “final draft” of a revised Chagos agreement is now on the table. A second source said the final version of the deal is now awaiting final approval from the Trump administration in the US, after Sir Keir agreed to put the Chagos decision on hold to allow the new president to consider the matter.

The prime minister’s official spokesperson said it is “obviously now right” for Trump’s administration to consider any deal.

Critics of the agreement are concerned about the future of the joint UK-US airbase on Diego Garcia, and also the potential for China to gain access to the islands.

Mr Wilkie, head of Trump’s transition team at the Pentagon, which controls US foreign policy, said of Britain’s decision to give the Chagos Islands, which includes the Anglo-American defence base Diego Garcia, to Mauritius: “It was a calamitous decision.

“I don’t think there was much thought put into it. It was haphazard.

“They (Britain) are not thinking of the long term because if we are going to present a united front as the Anglosphere and as NATO, we have to be able to provide the strategic rationale for maintaining deterrence.

open image in gallery Mr Trump is considering vetoing the controversial deal approved by Sir Keir Starmer ( POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

“And Diego Garcia was certainly one of those places they gave us that kind of leverage and platform to project power”, Mr Wilkie, who was the minister for veterans in Mr Trump’s first administration, told the BBC.

Mr Lammy has insisted that it is “a good deal” and that it secures the long-term future of the airbase. He has pointed out that the International Court of Justice ruled that the islands belong to Mauritius.

A joint statement released by the UK and Mauritius governments last week has said that “good progress” is being made in the talks.

The FCDO has been contacted for comment.