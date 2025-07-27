Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kemi Badenoch has offered to work with the Labour government “in the national interest” to tackle the “militant” doctors’ strike - but only if Keir Starmer reverses a key election pledge.

With resident doctors (previously called junior doctors) in the middle of a five-day strike over their demand for a 29 per cent pay rise, the Tory leader has warned that “people are going to die” as a result.

And, speaking to Sir Trevor Philips on Sky News, she said that the government needs to go back on its plans to scrap the minimum service guarantee during strikes which the previous Conservative government brought in to tackle striking doctors.

She also wants the government to ban doctors from going on strike in the same category as the police and military.

open image in gallery Leader of the Conservative Party Kemi Badenoch wants doctors to be banned from striking, like the police ( PA Wire )

The remarks have provoked fury among trade unions who have pushed the government to stick to its workers’ rights package.

They have also fuelled anger over the way Tory and Lib Dem peers are holding up the workers’ rights legislation in the House of Lords with more than 600 amendments proposed.

The bill is at its third and final reading with peers when they come back from the summer recess but looks set to be amended and sent back to the Commons for a rethink. There are fears that the delay by so-called “ping pong” between the two Houses of Parliament will mean that the package may not be implemented for months.

It is understood that before the election chancellor Rachel Reeves had been in favour of watering down the workers’ rights package which is being pushed through by deputy prime minister Angela Rayner. However, a last-ditch meeting with union leaders, Sir Keir Starmer and Ms Rayner before the manifesto launch saw the plan restored as a priority.

In her comments, Ms Badenoch made it clear that there will be a push to remove the part of the Bill which will take away the minimum service guarantee.

She said: “We need to bring this sort of strike action by doctors to an end. The Conservative Party is happy to work with Labour in the national interest, versus the BMA, which has become increasingly militant.

“We need to introduce minimum service levels. That's something that we brought in when we were in government. I did that as business secretary. Labour scrapped that. But this is the 11th strike that we're seeing since 2023.”

She pointed out that doctors had a 28 per cent pay rise last year calling their demands for 29 per cent this year “unrealistic”.

open image in gallery Doctors on the picket line ( AFP/Getty )

Ms Badenoch added: “What we need to look at is, who suffers. The last set of strikes meant that patients died. People die when these strikes happen. It's not a joke. And I don't think that Labour know how to negotiate.”

Speaking later on the programme BMA chair Dr Tom Dolphin insisted “doctors do not want to strike”.

He repeated the line that the dispute is about “pay restoration” because they have lost a fifth in the value of their salaries. He warned that doctors are leaving the country to find better pay elsewhere.

And he warned that the problem was that the government this time is insisting on senior doctors carrying out pre-planned operations during the strikes when they should be covering emergency care instead.

He said: “Senior doctors can't be in two places at once. They can't both be looking after the planned care patients and also looking after the emergencies. So of course, they're going to go and look after the emergencies because they're an emergency, and planned care patients are going to end up being cancelled on the day.”

However, Labour health secretary Wes Streeting has blasted the BMA for trying to “hold the country to ransom”.

But unions warned the government from taking up Ms Badenoch’s offer and watering down workers’ rights legislation.

A TUC spokesperson said: “Attacking the right to strike is not the way to resolve disputes - it will just escalate tensions.

“Not one single employer has used minimum service levels since they were introduced under the last Conservative government – employers know they are unworkable and would poison industrial relations.

“What is needed here is a negotiated settlement – not the Tory leader cynically and opportunistically stirring the pot.”