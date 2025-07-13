Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wes Streeting is set to hold last-ditch talks with doctors’ union leaders in an effort to avoid five days of “highly dangerous” NHS walkouts later this month.

Junior doctors in England are set to strike from 7am on July 25 as part of a pay dispute with the government.

Professor Robert Winston, a Labour peer who became a household name through his documentaries on child development, has warned the “highly dangerous” industrial action risks harming the public’s trust in the profession.

But the new leader of the British Medical Association (BMA) has said that the doctors’ 29 per cent pay demand is “non-negotiable” and warned strikes could go on for years.

open image in gallery Junior doctors striking last year (Jordan Pettitt/PA) ( PA Wire )

Discussions are set to take place this week, however, the BBC reported that the BMA would only halt the strikes if it receives an offer it can put to its members.

Mr Streeting has previously told the union that, after junior doctors received a 28.9 per cent pay rise last year when Labour entered government, the public would not understand why “you would still walk out on strike, and neither do I”.

A new poll also suggests public support for such a strike has collapsed.

While last summer’s doctor strikes saw public support of 52 per cent, the industrial action planned for later this month is only supported by one in four (26 per cent) members of the public, the survey by Ipsos found.

open image in gallery The health secretary Wes Streeting is to hold talks with the BMA

Mr Streeting told the Commons on Thursday: “We have put the NHS on the road to recovery, but we all know that the NHS is still hanging by a thread, and that the BMA is threatening to pull it.”

Professor Winston resigned from the BMA following the strike announcement and urged the union to reconsider, saying it is “important that doctors consider their own responsibility much more seriously”, and stressed that the walkout could cause “long-term damage” to people’s faith in doctors.

Alan Johnson, who was health secretary for two years under Tony Blair and who used to lead a union himself, told The Independent: “This has all the signs of the BMA leading their troops into a battle they can’t win, nor should they, given that government has honoured the pay review recommendations in full having settled last year’s dispute immediately on taking office.

“I doubt if there’s anybody with any trade union experience who thinks the BMA have chosen the right terrain on which to go to war with the government. This is a battle Wes Streeting has to win,” he added.

Former Tory health minister Steve Brine also warned the strikes had the potential to “undo the good” that had been done on cutting NHS waiting lists.

Some 90 per cent of voting resident doctors backed the strike action, while the BMA said the turnout was 55 per cent.

The BMA has been contacted for comment.