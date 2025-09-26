Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Plans to introduce a digital ID scheme in Britain have divided Independent readers, many of whom drew on their own experiences of living overseas.

Several pointed out that most European countries already operate ID card systems without controversy. One reader noted that in Spain an ID card is essential for everyday tasks, while another said life was “a lot easier” in countries where a driving licence or passport isn’t required as a de facto identity document.

From Estonia to Sweden, readers highlighted how different models of ID exist, some decentralised through banks, others state-run, but in both cases widely accepted and integrated into daily life.

Those who had lived abroad said the cards were “incredibly useful” and should have been introduced in the UK decades ago.

Supporters argued that privacy concerns are overstated in an era where people already hand over data via apps and online services, stressing that a universal card could make accessing services more straightforward.

Others remained sceptical of a digital-only system, warning of risks for the elderly, potential hacking, and overreach by the state. Still, many agreed that the principle of an ID card is nothing to fear.

Here’s what you had to say:

Not compulsory in Italy

We have digital ID in Italy but it certainly is not compulsory.

It is designed to ASSIST people in accessing services.

It is NOT designed to prevent people who cannot produce one from accessing services.

Incidentally, if you have your phone stolen in Italy, it’s a devil’s own job to get your digital ID reinstated.

This will not save Starmer's skin.

YetAnotherName

Sweden’s decentralised model

I used to live in Sweden which has a system centred on the Personal Identity Number (PIN), which is a foundational, mandatory number established at birth for all residents, primarily used by public bodies like the Tax Agency for civil registration. While the popular BankID is a common digital authentication tool used for both government and private services, it is a private-sector solution, which inherently promotes a degree of decentralisation.

In contrast, the proposed mandatory UK Digital ID would be a unified, government-sanctioned digital credential intended to be a single source of truth for all adults' right to live and work. The main difference lies in the nature of the data: Sweden's system is a long-established ID that may be linked to a separate, bank-operated digital ID; the proposed UK scheme would directly create a new, compulsory, centralised government database of digital identities, raising significantly greater risks for civil liberties and privacy as well as the potential for function creep, mass surveillance, and catastrophic data breaches.

Starmer's idea shifts the balance of power toward the state in a way the Swedish model largely avoids and we should resist it.

Dogglebird

Time to get over the alarmism

Almost all other European countries have an ID card and the sky hasn't fallen on their heads. It is time we got over the alarmism and British exceptionalism that is trotted out every time this idea is floated.

It will make life a lot easier, especially for those of us who don't drive, since the driving licence is used as a de facto ID card, and in a world where most of us give away huge amounts of data every time we use an app or do something online, the privacy argument is losing its force.

I would want to see some evidence that whatever system they decide to use is secure, but I fully support the principle of a universal ID card that would act as proof of identity and entitlement for all official purposes.

Tanaquil2

Digital obsession is laughable

Having lived overseas, I have no issue with ID, however, the obsession with digital is laughable – what about the elderly (my 80-year-old father struggles with a smartphone)? Digital can be hacked and phones stolen and what happens when the grid goes down or your phone provider? I'd prefer a bit of plastic with my biometric data on, like I had overseas.

Bubbles40

Easier travel with ID cards

When my brother recently came to visit me in Spain, I couldn't buy him a train ticket to Portugal in advance, because they needed ID, which everyone legally here in Spain already has.

A passport was needed to buy his ticket because the journey involves crossing borders. So much easier with an ID card. The format is more or less the same throughout the EU.

FreeLife

Fuss about nothing

Fuss about nothing. Should have been introduced decades ago. Having lived in countries in which identity cards are required, I can only speak from experience and say they were incredibly useful.

Instead of concentrating on the negatives, why on earth can we not have a discussion about how positively to exploit this technology to increase the range of services and opportunities available to the individual?

Carnabyswhiskers

A solution in search of a problem

Digital ID (not a physical ID card, which is the same as a passport or driving licence) has long been a solution in search of a problem. Communist countries like China and Vietnam use it to force compliance. Digital ID can be used to control what you buy, whether and how often you can travel.

Imagine back to the "Poll Tax" era. It wasn't the demonstrations that forced the government to back down, it was the non-compliance. People refusing to pay stopped the Poll Tax. With Digital ID the government could either take that money directly from bank accounts or freeze bank accounts of non-payers.

Regardless of your views on the "Poll Tax" eventually there will be something the government wants you to do that you don't want to do. It could decide you can no longer donate to a charity like Médecins Sans Frontières. It could decide to ration food. It could deem you no longer able to enjoy chocolate, alcohol or cigarettes. Want to take part in a demonstration in London for what you consider a noble cause? With digital ID travel can be easily denied.

Then there's the medical issues. Forced treatments are easy to implement with Digital ID. It's easy to see a scenario where someone "unproductive" with two healthy kidneys must give one up to a "productive" member of society. Your son, daughter or grandchild refuses to be conscripted? Whole families could easily be collectively "punished" until they change their mind.

Sounds dystopian? That's because it is. But don't worry – this government also wants to make it easier for you to end your life and then they'll take both kidneys anyway.

This, like all tyranny, must be resisted. The abuse of power during the "Chinese flu" was the trial run. Now they know you fell for that, they think you'll fall for this.

AntonDupont

Estonia shows a different way

OK, now the reality. Estonia uses a physical biometric ID card with various anti-forgery elements embedded; think UK driving licence combined with NI card, where your personal number is your NI number (non-citizens have a similar residence-only card with a unique number different from that of citizens).

In Estonia they have gone a step further by having a facility where the details can also (not instead) be held on a smartphone with links to a special email account for each person. With only 1.3 million people in total (citizens and others), no problems.

Now the UK 'plan' is to have it as digital only on an individual's smartphone (who funds this?). Digital only is hardly a secure system when we talk about manipulating images and pixels. Why the plan? Well, this is to pander to the British revulsion at having a photo driving licence with their address and personal details (must be that, as this is the same as the EU-wide ID card but with a biometric chip of fingerprint and data).

Do we also have to be reminded of UK history with regard to all and any IT-based ideas!

Jonathan Mills

Why all the fuss?

Well, the UK had in the past ID cards, so why all the fuss!?

Improved digital ID cards now have also multi-purpose uses depending on the country – aside from identity, they can be linked to driving permits, social and health services, donor status, disabled people, etc. In use in the EU, it is much easier also to travel and live in another city or even another country.

Glembay

Some of the comments have been edited for this article for brevity and clarity.

