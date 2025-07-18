Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Diane Abbott has said Sir Keir Starmer “wants me out” after she was suspended as a Labour MP for a second time.

The Labour veteran lost the whip again after repeating comments about racism for which she had previously apologised.

The Hackney North and Stoke Newington MP said the Labour leadership is targeting her and defended her comments about race as “factually correct”.

She has also been one of Sir Keir’s harshest critics on the Labour benches since the general election, with involvement in a series of rebellion.

open image in gallery Diane Abbott said Sir Keir Starmer wants her out of the Labour Party

Ms Abbott, the longest-serving female MP in the Commons, lost the whip and was forced to sit as an independent after she suggested in 2023 that Jewish, Irish and Traveller people experience prejudice, but not racism.

She apologised for those remarks at the time and was eventually readmitted to the party just in time to stand as a Labour candidate in the 2024 general election.

But in a BBC interview released this week, she said she did not regret the incident.

“Diane Abbott has been administratively suspended from the Labour Party, pending an investigation. We cannot comment further while this investigation is ongoing,” a Labour spokesperson said.

Ms Abbott posted a clip of her BBC interview after news of her suspension emerged. She did not respond to a request for comment, but gave a statement to BBC Newsnight.

“It is obvious this Labour leadership wants me out.

“My comments in the interview with James Naughtie were factually correct, as any fair-minded person would accept,” she said.

The original comments in 2023 were in a letter to The Observer newspaper, and she withdrew the remarks the same day and apologised “for any anguish caused”.

In the interview with BBC Radio 4’s Reflections programme, she was asked whether she looked back on the incident with regret.

“No, not at all,” she said.

“Clearly, there must be a difference between racism which is about colour and other types of racism, because you can see a Traveller or a Jewish person walking down the street, you don’t know.

“You don’t know unless you stop to speak to them or you’re in a meeting with them.

“But if you see a black person walking down the street, you see straight away that they’re black. There are different types of racism.”

She added: “I just think that it’s silly to try and claim that racism which is about skin colour is the same as other types of racism.”

open image in gallery Diane Abbott has been one of Sir Keir Starmer’s harshest critics ( PA Wire )

Deputy prime minister Angela Rayner was asked if she was disappointed by the comments.

“I was. There’s no place for antisemitism in the Labour Party, and obviously the Labour Party has processes for that,” she told The Guardian newspaper.

“Diane had reflected on how she’d put that article together, and said that ‘was not supposed to be the version’, and now to double down and say ‘Well, actually I didn’t mean that. I actually meant what I originally said’, I think is a real challenge.”

Ms Abbott entered Parliament in 1987 and holds the honorary title of Mother of the House.

Her suspension comes in the same week that Sir Keir carried out a purge of troublesome backbenchers in a bid to assert authority over the party.

Rachael Maskell, who spearheaded plans to halt the government’s welfare reforms, had the whip suspended alongside Neil Duncan-Jordan, Brian Leishman and Chris Hinchliff.

Party sources said the decision to suspend the whip was taken as a result of persistent breaches of discipline rather than a single rebellion.