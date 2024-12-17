Watch live: Starmer meets world leaders in Estonia as he visits troops serving on Russian border
Watch live as Sir Keir Starmer meets leaders of Baltic states in Estonia for the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) conference on Tuesday, 17 December, before he visits British troops serving on Russia's border.
The Prime Minister will join leaders from the Nordics and Baltics to discuss support for Ukraine, the sustained threat posed by Russia, and wider European security.
Sir Keir will then visit British forces serving in the region to deter malign Russian threats.
When asked what else could be done to support Ukraine, Sir Keir said: “There is an ever-increasing demand for more capability. That is understandable, and Ukraine needs all the capability that it can get, so I think all of us have put in more capability into Ukraine by way of equipment.
“A lot of money has been raised, funding has been raised, but more is going to be needed.”
During his trip to Estonia he will also meet Taavi Madiberk, the founder of Estonian tech start-up manufacturing low-cost air defence missiles, Frankenburg Technologies, which is planning to open a new office in London.
The company, which specialises in the manufacture of the missiles, already collaborates closely with the UK defence industry, sourcing a significant portion of its subsystems locally.
