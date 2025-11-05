David Lammy becomes first black politician to lead PMQs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

David Lammy made history on Wednesday, becoming the first black politician to lead Prime Minister’s Questions in the Commons.

Mr Lammy deputised for Sir Keir Starmer while the prime minister attends Cop30 in Brazil.

His appearance was described as a "landmark" moment.

Mr Lammy acknowledged progress, paying tribute to Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch and Mother of the House Diane Abbott as "trailblazers".

Labour MP Connor Rand congratulated Mr Lammy in the chamber "on being the first black person to ever answer Prime Minister’s Questions".

The Altrincham and Sale West MP added: "A landmark moment for this place in our country and I hope he is proud."

Mr Lammy stood in for Sir Keir Starmer at PMQs ( PA Wire )

Mr Lammy replied: “It’s very kind of the honourable gentleman (Mr Rand) to say that, and I’m conscious that my right honourable friend the member for Hackney North and Stoke Newington (Ms Abbott), and indeed, the leader of the Opposition (Mrs Badenoch), are both trailblazers who have stood at this despatch box.

“And it’s important to recognise the progress that we’ve … made, particularly in the wake of Black History Month.”

Lammy questioned on prisoner’s release

Mr Lammy was unable to say whether any other asylum seekers had been accidentally freed from prison since Hadush Kebatu’s bungled release – just minutes before it was revealed that another prisoner is on the run after mistakenly being freed in London.

Asked five times during Prime Minister’s Questions whether any foreign national offenders had been accidentally released from prison in the last few weeks, the rattled deputy prime minister repeatedly dodged the question.

As the heated back and forth came to a close, it emerged that a 24-year-old Algerian national was released in error on 29 October, just days after sex offender migrant Hadush Kebatu was wrongly freed from HMP Chelmsford instead of being sent to an immigration detention centre.