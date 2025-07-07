Former Tory Cabinet minister David Jones joins Reform UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A former Conservative cabinet minister has announced he is now backing Reform UK as the party that now “best represents my views”.

David Jones, who served as Welsh secretary under David Cameron between 2012 and 2014, announced he was joining Nigel Farage’s party on Monday after more than 50 years as a Tory.

The former Clwyd West MP described the move as “a very difficult decision for me” and said he had written to the Conservatives in October to say he would not renew his membership, but received no reply.

He said: “I joined the Conservatives all those years ago because I believed it was the party that best reflected my values and beliefs. Regrettably, that is no longer the case.

“Today, Reform UK is the party that best represents my views – and, I believe, those of many others who have become disillusioned with the two old major parties.”

After losing his cabinet job in the 2014 reshuffle, he went on to become a minister in the Department for Exiting the EU under Theresa May for a year between 2016 and 2017.

He later became deputy chairman of the European Research Group, a Eurosceptic group of Tory MPs.

Mr Jones, who stood down from Parliament last year after 19 years as an MP, said he had no intention of standing for election, and had joined Reform “as a private individual”.

But as a former cabinet minister, he is the most senior ex-Tory MP to join Reform so far, following Marco Longhi, Anne Marie Morris, Ross Thomson, Aiden Burley and Dame Andrea Jenkyns, now the mayor of Greater Lincolnshire.

His defection also comes as Mr Farage’s party seeks to make significant gains in next year’s elections at the Senedd in Wales, where polls suggest the party is in second or third place.

It is a boost for Reform after a difficult weekend in which one of its five MPs “removed the party whip from himself” amid allegations about two of his businesses.

James McMurdock, MP for South Basildon and East Thurrock, insisted “all” of his “business dealings” complied with regulations following claims he improperly borrowed money from the government during the pandemic.

A Liberal Democrat source said Mr Jones had “jumped from the sinking ship straight into Farage’s circus tent”.

They added: “The Liberal Democrats are the party standing up to Reform and their divisive politics in Wales and across the country, fighting to protect local services and stop Farage doing to our communities what Trump is doing in America.”