Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hackers have targeted the leader of the House of Commons’s social media account promoting the launch of a bogus House of Commons crypto coin.

A link posted to Labour MP Lucy Powell’s X account called for investors in a so-called “$HOC” House of Commons coin, alongside the House of Commons logo.

“House of Commons official crypto coin is now live!” a post from Ms Powell’s official account read.

open image in gallery Lucy Powell’s X account was hacked to promote a fake cryptocurrency ( House of Commons/UK Parliament )

A second post from Ms Powell’s account promised the House of Commons Coin would be “a community-driven digital currency bringing people’s power to the blockchain”.

“Transparency, participation, trust,” it said.

The posts were swiftly deleted, but the hijacking of a senior MP’s account highlights the increasing risk of cryptocurrency scams facing the public.

Ms Powell declined to comment, but her team said “steps were quickly taken” to secure her account and remove the misleading posts.

Crypto-scammers have previously used deepfake videos of Sir Keir Starmer and Prince William to dupe would-be investors.

open image in gallery From deepfake adverts to crypto-scams, cyber scams are on the rise ( Alamy/PA )

Those who clicked on the link shared via Ms Powell’s account were taken to an investment website and asked to connect a crypto wallet before buying various currencies.

Last year saw a surge in reports of hacked social media and email accounts, according to data from Action Fraud, the UK's national reporting centre for fraud and cybercrime.

A staggering 35,434 cases were reported throughout the year, a significant jump from the 22,530 reported in 2023.

Action Fraud said criminals often target accounts for financial gain, using compromised profiles to perpetrate investment or ticket fraud.

In other cases, the account itself is the prize, stolen and potentially sold on for illicit purposes.

Another common fraud happens when account details are gained via phishing scams or data breaches, such as leaked passwords.

People often use the same passwords across their accounts, so a leaked password from one website can leave several online accounts vulnerable to hacking.