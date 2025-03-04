Corbyn calls for Chilcot-style inquiry into UK’s role in Gaza war

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jeremy Corbyn has called for a Chilcot-style inquiry into Britain’s role in Israel’s war in Gaza.

The former Labour leader has written to Sir Keir Starmer demanding an independent inquiry into the conflict in the Middle East that was started in response to the October 7 Hamas terror attacks on Israel.

“History is repeating itself,” Mr Corbyn warned, drawing parallels between the war in Gaza and the Iraq war, into which Sir John Chilcot published a damning report in 2016 that said the UK’s decision to invade was based on “flawed intelligence”.

open image in gallery Jeremy Corbyn is a long-standing pro-Palestinian campaigner ( PA Wire )

“Britain has played a highly influential role in Israel’s military operations,” the now independent former Labour MP said.

He cited objections from campaigners to the sale of F-35 fighter jet components to Israel and concerns about the UK’s refusal to describe Israel’s actions in Gaza as “genocide”.

Mr Corbyn said he had repeatedly questioned officials on the continued sale of components for F-35s to Israel and the legal definition of genocide, but was met with "evasion, obstruction and silence".

“Transparency and accountability are cornerstones of democracy. Therefore, I will be working with colleagues in pursuing all avenues to establish an independent, public inquiry into the UK’s involvement in Israel’s military assault in Gaza,” Mr Corbyn said in a letter posted on X.

Britain’s arms exports to Israel in 2023 were valued at £18 million, a figure House of Commons library researchers have described as low. The primary source of Israel’s arms are the US and Germany, with the UK making up less than 1 per cent of its defence imports.

But last September foreign secretary David Lammy suspended around 30 arms exports licences to Israel, including components for F-16 fighter aircraft and parts for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs or drones), naval systems and targeting equipment.

open image in gallery Jeremy Corbyn demanded Sir Keir Starmer set up an inquiry into Britain’s role in the conflict ( Ben Whitley/PA Wire )

Mr Lammy cited “a clear risk that they might be used to commit or facilitate a serious violation of international humanitarian law”.

In his letter to the PM, Mr Corbyn said an inquiry should establish “exactly what decisions have been taken, how they have been made and what consequences they have had”.

And he said the inquiry would require the full involvement of ministers dating back to the October 2023 attacks.

“Many people believe the government has taken decisions that have implicated officials in the gravest breaches of international law, these charges will not go away until there is a comprehensive inquiry with the legal power to establish the truth,” Mr Corbyn said.

The Chilcot inquiry was set up by Gordon Brown in 2009 to “learn the lessons” of the Iraq war, with public hearings taking place until February 2011.

But the much-delayed report was not published until 2016, laying the main culpability for Britain’s role in the war on Sir Tony Blair, then foreign secretary Jack Straw and former head of the Cabinet Office’s Joint Intelligence Committee John Scarlett.

open image in gallery The Chilcot report was damning of Tony Blair’s role in Britain’s decision to join George W Bush in the Iraq War ( PA Wire )

“It is now clear that policy on Iraq was made on the basis of flawed intelligence and assessments. They were not challenged, and they should have been,” the report concluded.

Mr Corbyn said the Chilcot report “found serious failings within the British government, which ignored the warnings of millions of ordinary people over its disastrous decision to go to war”.

And, citing the death toll in Gaza exceeding 61,000, he said: “History is repeating itself.

“I am writing to demand an independent inquiry into the UK’s involvement in the war on Gaza.”

Downing Street was asked to comment.