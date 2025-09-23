Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Yvette Cooper has accused Benjamin Netanyahu of allowing children in Gaza to die of starvation.

The foreign secretary hit out at the “unbearable humanitarian catastrophe” in Gaza, which she said was worsening as Mr Netanyahu’s government “chooses to escalate war and hold back aid”.

She also warned the two-state solution faces “profound peril”, saying that “extremists on both sides” want the possibility of a viable Palestinian state to “disappear beneath the rubble”.

Her remarks at the UN General Assembly came a day after the UK announced it would recognise Palestine, a move she defended and said was “born of urgency and principle” in a bid to save the two-state solution.

open image in gallery Cooper criticised Israel for letting food rot at the border while children die of starvation ( AP )

Ms Cooper said: “This step, alongside friends and partners, reflects a longstanding truth that statehood is the inalienable right of the Palestinian people, and that two states is the only path to security and lasting peace for Israelis and Palestinians alike.

“But it also reflects a grave reality: the two-state solution that for decades has commanded global support is in profound peril from continued bloodshed, man-made famine, terrorism and hostage taking, settlement expansion and settler violence.

“And Hamas terrorists continue to hold hostages seized in the barbaric attack of October 7, prolonging the unimaginable anguish of their families.”

Turning to the Israeli prime minister, she said: “In Gaza, the unbearable humanitarian catastrophe worsens as the Netanyahu government chooses to escalate war and hold back aid.

“Children dying of starvation while food rots at the border and settlement expansion threatens the very viability of a Palestinian state, the two-state solution risks disappearing beneath the rubble.

open image in gallery Cooper has urged Benjamin Netanyahu not to retaliate after Britain recognised Palestine ( Reuters )

“That is what extremists on all sides want, but we refuse to let hope be lost.”

Donald Trump will on Tuesday address the 80th gathering of the UN General Assembly, with Israel’s ongoing bombardment of Gaza dominating the agenda.

A slew of countries have used the meeting to recognise Palestine, with Britain doing so in the days before and French president Emmanuel Macron making the announcement in the UN General Assembly hall.

Israel has been accused of committing genocide in Gaza, including by the United Nations commission of inquiry – claims that it strongly rejects – and is conducting an ongoing offensive in Gaza City.

The country’s operation has reduced much of Gaza to rubble and led to famine in parts.

Gaza’s Health Ministry says over 65,000 Palestinians have been killed. The ministry – part of the Hamas-run government and staffed by medical professionals – doesn’t say how many were civilians or combatants, but says women and children make up around half.