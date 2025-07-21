Former Kemi Badenoch ally expelled from Conservative Party

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Conservative MP Tom Hunt has been expelled from the party after an investigation into a disciplinary matter.

The party announced the decision after a long investigation into the former Ipswich MP, who lost his seat in last year’s general election.

A spokesman for the party said: “Tom Hunt has been expelled from the Conservative Party following a complaints process. This process is rightly confidential.”

However, Mr Hunt has said that he is “disappointed” about the decision and indicated that he now intends to appeal.

He told The Independent: “I am deeply disappointed by this provisional decision. I have strongly refuted the complaint from the start and continue to do so. I am currently seeking legal advice so it would be inappropriate for me to comment further at this stage. It's a confidential process."

open image in gallery Tom Hunt has been expelled by the Tories over a disciplinary issue following a complaint

During his time as an MP, Mr Hunt was deputy chairman of the influential right-wing Common Sense Group of Tory MPs.

In his role, he had pushed for the Rwanda deportation scheme, greater immigration control, leaving the European Convention of Human Rights and a tougher stance on so called culture war issues.

His name had been mentioned in speculation over defectors to Nigel Farage’s Reform UK, but he had remained loyal to the Tories.

He was a key supporter of Kemi Badenoch when she first ran for the party leadership in 2022.

At the time he wrote for The Ipswich Star: “I think she is genuinely courageous. Her delivery at the dispatch box is powerful. She speaks her mind, which is refreshing. She is passionate and patriotic, and I think she can excite and inspire the nation.”

However, he since changed his mind and backed Ms Badenoch’s main rival Robert Jenrick in the contest last year before she won last year.