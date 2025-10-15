No 10 publishes crucial witness statements in collapsed China spy case

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The government repeatedly described China as a “threat” in witness statements Keir Starmer has been forced to publish in an attempt to draw a line under the row over the collapsed China spying case.

Deputy national security adviser Matt Collins said Chinese intelligence services were "highly capable and conduct large scale espionage operations'' against the UK, which “threaten the UK's economic prosperity and resilience and the integrity of our democratic institutions."

But the documents added that the government was "committed to pursuing a positive relationship'' with Beijing.

The documents will pile pressure on the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) to explain why it did not press ahead with the case.

The CPS has said the case collapsed because the government’s evidence did not show that China represented a threat to national security at the time of the alleged offences, which took place under the last Tory government.

Ministers hope the release of the documents will prove the Labour government did not force the case to collapse.

But the Conservatives said their publication "falls short" of what they requested and called for the "China files" to be published in full.

A Conservative Party spokesman added: "What has already been published shows the extent of the threat that China poses to the UK, and makes it all the more shocking that the Prime Minister knew of the imminent collapse of this trial, but did nothing to stop it.”

In his final witness statement in August, Mr Collins said: "As I said in my first statement, the Chinese Intelligence Services are highly capable and conduct large scale espionage operations against the UK to advance the Chinese state's interests and harm the interests and security of the UK.

"Chinese espionage operations threaten the UK's economic prosperity and resilience and the integrity of our democratic institutions."

But he also added: "It is important for me to emphasise, however, that the UK government is committed to pursuing a positive relationship with China to strengthen understanding, cooperation and stability.” In an earlier statement in February, he said China was "the biggest state-based threat to the UK's economic security".

He said a "wide range of UK government and commercial targets" had been attacked by "advanced persistent threat" (APT) groups which had been attributed to China's Ministry of State Security.

An APT "uses continuous, clandestine, and sophisticated hacking techniques to gain access to a system and remain inside for a prolonged period of time, with potentially destructive consequences", Mr Collins said.

open image in gallery Keir Starmer: ‘I’m deeply disappointed by the outcome. We wanted to see prosecutions’ ( Reuters )

"In July 2021, the government attributed the hack of Microsoft Exchange servers to the Chinese state linked actors and judged that the purpose of the attack was highly likely to enable large-scale espionage, including acquiring personally identifiable information and intellectual property."

