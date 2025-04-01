Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Donald Trump signs off Keir Starmer’s controversial Chagos Islands deal

Kate Devlin
Tuesday 01 April 2025 07:46 EDT
Comments
(The Independent)

Donald Trump has formally signed off Keir Starmer’s controversial Chagos islands deal, No 10 has said.

The agreement is now being “finalised” between the UK and Mauritius.

Sir Keir has previously come under fire over his plans to hand over the Chagos Islands to Mauritius.

Critics warn the deal, which reports suggest could cost as much as £18 billion, unnecessarily leases back a strategically vital airbase that the UK already owns.

More follows...

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in