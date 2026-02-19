Bulgaria's new prime minister reaffirms country's pro-Western orientation ahead of April vote

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bulgaria’s newly appointed prime minister on Thursday reaffirmed that his country’s pro-Western orientation is “a core value" and a strategic commitment, as it prepares for April elections.

Speaking to the National Assembly after he and his ministers took the oath of office, Andrey Gyurov said that Bulgaria will support efforts to achieve a lasting and just peace in Ukraine. He said that the government would work closely with its allies in the European Union and NATO.

“Bulgaria belongs to the democratic states and will defend that position by being predictable, maintaining economic stability, and protecting the democratic order,” Gyurov said.

Gyurov, a 50-year-old economist, had served as deputy governor of the Bulgarian central bank since 2023. He was also a lawmaker and floor leader of the reformist “We Continue the Change” group in parliament.

His appointment came after the previous governing coalition, led by the center-right GERB party, resigned at the end of 2025, following nationwide protests sparked by public anger over corruption and perceived injustice.

The collapse helped pave the way for a new election — the eighth since April 2021 — which analysts expect could increase the number of seats held by nationalist and pro-Russia groups.

The new caretaker premier will be supported by a cabinet of experts in his main tasks of ensuring fair and transparent elections and restoring public trust in institutions, which has been eroded by political uncertainty.

Referring to reports of vote-buying and doubts about rigged election results, which have often accompanied voting in Bulgaria, Gyurov called for civic maturity and zero tolerance of violations. He urged Bulgarians to go to the polls on April 19 and “not allow their vote to be turned into a tool serving someone else’s interests”.