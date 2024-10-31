Union bosses want Reeves to pay compensation to miners who took on Thatcher

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

The chancellor is under pressure from trade unions to offer payouts to miners involved in strikes during the 1980s.

After Rachel Reeves announced £11.8 billion for the victims of the infected blood scandal and another £1.8 billion for the Post Office Horizon IT scandal, attention has been drawn to other ongoing claims.

Former TUC president Matt Wrack, general secretary of the Fire Brigades Union (FBU) is now leading calls from the trade unions for Ms Reeves to consider the case of miners involved in the 1984-85 strike, which became a defining momentduring Margaret Thatcher’s time in government.

He told The Independent: “Compensation, announced in the Budget, for the victims of the infected blood and Post Office scandals is very welcome.

Miners confront the police during the 1984 strike ( Â© John Sturrock/reportdigital.c )

“Similar payouts must be made to the families of miners who suffered from politically motivated criminal convictions under the Tories during the 1984/85 strike.

“During that strike, Margaret Thatcher’s government used the state to violently crush the miners and their communities.”

Mr Wrack said 11,313 miners were arrested, around 7,000 injured, 5,653 put on trial, 960 sacked and 200 imprisoned.

He said: “The Chancellor must now put aside money to ensure that miners, their families and communities are compensated for the persecution and violence they suffered.”

Fire Brigade Union general secretary Matt Wrack wants compensation for miners involved in the strike (Clive Gee/PA) ( PA Archive )

The trade union movement has been backing an inquiry into the strike led by the then National Union of Minworkers (NUM) general secretary Arthur Scargill.

Moments like the Battle of Orgreave in 1984 have become symbolic of the way the Tories crushed the trade union movement’s power in the 1980s and 1990s.

Sir Keir Starmer has resisted calls for supporting an inquiry into what happened during the strike although it has received backing from Labour MPs.

However, The Independent understands Sir Keir’s openess to engaging in talks on historic injestices such as reparations for slavery has given campaigners some hope.