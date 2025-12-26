British campaigner says tech firms behind bid to deport him from US

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A British anti-disinformation campaigner has accused “sociopathic” tech firms of being behind a bid to deport him from the US.

Imran Ahmed, a former Labour adviser, was sanctioned by Donald Trump’s administration over his work as chief executive of the Centre for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), which campaigns against online disinformation and antisemitism.

Senior State Department figures accused Mr Ahmed of seeking to “censor” social media platforms such as Elon Musk’s X.

The billionaire tried unsuccessfully to sue the CCDH last year over its claims there had been a rise in hate speech and disinformation on his website.

In an interview with the Guardian on Friday, Mr Ahmed said the decision to sanction him had “never been about politics”, and pointed the finger at the social media companies he has sought to “hold accountable”.

He said: “What it has been about is companies that simply do not want to be held accountable and, because of the influence of big money in Washington, are corrupting the system and trying to bend it to their will, and their will is to be unable to be held accountable.

“There is no other industry that acts with such arrogance, indifference and a lack of humility and sociopathic greed at the expense of people.”

Mr Ahmed is one of five Europeans issued with visa bans by the US over allegations of “censorship”, including Clare Melford, chief executive of the UK-based Global Disinformation Index.

As a green card holder, Mr Ahmed holds legal permanent residency in the US, where he lives with his American wife and child, but the sanctions mean this status could be revoked leaving him vulnerable to deportation.

Since being sanctioned, Mr Ahmed has secured a court order preventing his arrest or deportation ahead of a hearing on December 29 to consider a legal complaint he has made against the sanctions.

His lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, said the US government’s actions were “unjustified and blatantly unconstitutional”, while Mr Ahmed himself said he was confident his right to free speech would be upheld.

The Trump administration has signalled the sanctions could be followed by further action, potentially targeting serving politicians or officials.

Other Europeans hit with travel bans were the former EU commissioner responsible for supervising social media rules, Thierry Breton, and Josephine Ballon and Anna-Lena von Hodenberg, leaders of German organisation HateAid.

Mr Ahmed has links to senior Labour figures, having worked as an adviser to now-Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn during his time as shadow foreign secretary.

Sir Keir Starmer’s chief of staff Morgan McSweeney was listed as a director at the CCDH before resigning in April 2020, according to Companies House records.