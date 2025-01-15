Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bridget Phillipson failed to spell out the full impact of the government’s private school VAT raid, dodging the question when asked about the possible implications for special education schools.

While she said the government has “looked at all of the potential impacts”, her answer failed to provide any real detail on the expected consequences.

It comes as parents and schools complain about the implications of the tax raid, which came into force on New Year’s Day and is expected to raise £1.5bn for the Treasury.

open image in gallery The tax raid came into force on New Year’s day ( PA Wire )

Asked what assessment the government has made of the impact on the special education (Send) capacity in state schools, if children are removed from private schools and put into the state system, Ms Phillipson said: “As part of the process, through the budget around the changes that we're setting out, we've looked at all of the potential impacts, including on the schools themselves and the potential for movement of children.

“But I'm afraid, you know, we do have to be clear about where that is through an identified need where it has been defined that a child requires a place within a specialist provision because their needs cannot be met elsewhere, there will be no additional costs.

“But of course, parents will be free to make a choice as to whether they elect for a private school for their child if they believe that's in their child's best interests, and I recognize that. Parents are, of course, free to make that decision.

“I just don't believe in what is a very, very constrained fiscal environment that we can continue to provide tax breaks in that way.”

The government has said that vulnerable children with an education, health and care (EHC) plan would be exempt from the tax raid. But parents have argued that they are facing a two year wait for the support.

open image in gallery Rachel Reeves is facing a High Court challenge over the raid ( UK House of Commons/AFP via Gett )

It comes as chancellor Rachel Reeves has been hit with a High Court legal challenge over the tax raid, with three mothers claiming the policy discriminates against Send pupils, as well as single mothers.

The three women are arguing the government has breached the European Convention of Human Rights, having already raised £185,000 for their challenge so far.

Applying VAT at the standard rate of 20 per cent on private school education and boarding fees will raise £1.5bn in 2025, according to the Treasury, rising to £1.7bn a year by 2029/30.

While the VAT raid on private schools is aimed at funding the state sector, with Ms Reeves vowing “more teachers, higher standards and the best change in life for all our children”, the Tory shadow education secretary Laura Trott said the move will “add pressure to the education system” in 2025.

“This rise in VAT will do nothing to help state schools”, she said.

“The Labour government are disrupting thousands of children’s education vindictively in the middle of the school year, and all it will do will add pressure to the education system.

“It will be pupils, parents and teachers from the state sector that will end up paying the price.”

But Ms Phillipson has argued that “high and rising standards cannot just be for families who can afford them”, saying the government “must build an education system where every child can achieve and thrive.”

“Our ambitious Plan for Change sets out our clear mission to break the link between background and success and ending the VAT break enjoyed by private schools will provide much-needed investment in our state schools, to help recruit and retain expert teachers.”