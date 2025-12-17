Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Independent readers broadly welcomed Britain’s decision to rejoin the Erasmus student exchange scheme, with many describing it as a long-overdue correction to a damaging Brexit-era choice.

Several commenters argued the UK should never have left Erasmus, portraying the original withdrawal as ideological rather than practical, and harmful to students who had no say in the referendum.

For these readers, rejoining is seen as a clear win for young people, universities and cultural exchange, helping rebuild ties with Europe and restore opportunities to study, train and live abroad.

Others stressed that while the move is positive, it is modest rather than transformative. Some questioned the government’s reluctance to go further by rejoining the customs union or agreeing wider mobility arrangements, warning that Erasmus alone does not undo the broader economic and social costs of Brexit.

A smaller number were critical of the deal, arguing the UK risks paying too much or accepting unfavourable terms. Even so, many agreed it signals a gradual shift back towards closer cooperation with Europe.

Here’s what you had to say:

Excellent news for young people

Excellent news! This will be great for the young people of the UK and Europe, and will help forge a closer alliance with our closest neighbours and allies.

And in these difficult times, where you have an unreliable and unstable president in the White House, this provides some hope going forward for the UK and Europe.

wewontprosper

Opening minds

I have been fortunate in having worked in three European countries; in each country I was made welcome and had opportunities that I would never have had if I had remained in the UK. On more than one occasion I met Erasmus students who were having their minds opened up to other cultures and new ideas.

It is shameful that there are still some people who resent the scheme.

PJB

Too little, too late!

Too little, too late!

Now, how about helping businesses to trade with the EU? Believe me, if Starmer were trying to run a business post-Brexit, we would have already applied to rejoin!

Pateleylad

A bad deal for the UK

While we were last in the scheme, the UK had to fund two places for EU students for every British student who studied in the EU.

A bad deal for the UK – but that’s Starmer’s Brexit reset all over: a string of humiliating deals for Britain.

Ian Robinson

Coming to our senses

We are slowly coming to our senses.

We are gradually rejoining our friends and neighbours on the European mainland.

There will soon be a day when we won’t be able to believe how crazy we were to ever think about leaving.

Roll on that day.

Cyclone8

Progress

Every small step towards common sense is progress. It won’t help the young people who were betrayed by Boris Johnson and the Brexiteers, but it will help the next batch of young people who will get to see and experience Europe.

The Brexiteer pensioner brigade and their con men will be livid.

Bobertson

We should never have left in the first place

The UK should never have left the scheme in the first place. It was an act of pure mendacity and vandalism by the former Tory government. There was no rational justification for it whatsoever – a decision taken by political pygmies.

AndrewB

Collateral damage

It’s very telling to read the comments here. The article is about the Erasmus student exchange scheme and reversing the loss of access to it – a loss that affected young people who couldn’t vote and would quite naturally expect their parents to act in their best interests.

They were the collateral damage of their elders’ choices, but the whole comments section doesn’t seem to even mention them (apologies to anyone who did). It would appear those responsible would rather just continue their decade-old squabbles regardless.

ouleejit

Hardly a huge step

It’s hardly a “huge step” – it’s a very modest one, in my opinion. As I recall, earlier this year EU diplomats and officials made clear that a youth mobility agreement was being viewed in EU capitals as a key indicator of whether the UK was negotiating with the EU in good faith. Worryingly, the government have again ruled out rejoining even the customs union.

It’s certainly a positive step, but it only affects young people: what about older people? I’m an EU citizen so I’m not personally affected, but I feel sorry for those who are. Brexit remains an utter disgrace, and this is only a tiny step.

Musil

A steal or daylight robbery?

£570,000,000 a year.

There are about 2.1 million UK-domiciled university students. The rest (over 700,000) are already from abroad, mostly non-EU countries right now, though that is likely to change with this initiative.

So, that’s over £250 per UK student, per year.

Some people will say that this is a steal, but others will say it’s daylight robbery (there is a difference!).

My own personal view is that it isn’t too much to pay, representing a tiny fraction of the amounts spent on education and training in this country, but there will be many more who think otherwise!

ppundit

Rebuilding relationship

Rejoining Erasmus is excellent news. Leaving the scheme was a purely ideological wrecking move by Boris Johnson, and a really stupid idea. It’s good for both UK students and for UK universities. If we are going to rebuild the UK’s relationship with the EU, whatever form that takes, it has to start with encouraging young people to re-engage with it.

Tanaquil2

Some of the comments have been edited for this article for brevity and clarity.

