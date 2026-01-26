‘Open goal’: Why readers think Brexit should define the next election

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Independent readers reacting to Sir Keir Starmer’s plan to make Brexit a dividing line at the next election were blunt in their assessment: Brexit has failed – but Labour still looks unsure how to confront it.

Many said the damage of leaving the EU is now impossible to ignore, pointing to higher costs for businesses, weaker growth and Britain’s loss of influence on the world stage.

A recurring frustration was Labour’s caution. Some readers backed Starmer’s slow approach, arguing that letting Brexit visibly fail makes the case for closer EU ties stronger over time.

Others were far more impatient, urging Labour to spell out how the referendum was won on false promises and to make a clearer, more confident argument for closer alignment – particularly on trade, defence and security, as the US becomes a less reliable ally.

However, not everyone agreed. A vocal minority warned that reopening the Brexit debate could be politically risky, handing Nigel Farage fresh ammunition and alienating voters who still believe the 2016 vote must be respected.

Others questioned whether the EU would even want the UK back, given ongoing political turmoil and the rise of Reform.

Overall, readers saw Brexit as an open wound in British politics – and warned that how Labour handles it could decide the next election.

Here’s what you had to say:

The EU has no reason to indulge the UK

The UK shot itself in both feet and the EU won’t be encouraged to grant the UK any of its ‘wishes’ – at a cost – until there’s clarification on what would happen if one of the main perpetrators of Brexit should get into No.10.

Recent events in world politics and the UK’s ‘go it alone’ attitude, rather than aligning itself with most of Europe, haven’t exactly encouraged those in the EU who are certainly not prepared to encourage closer ties with the UK until it can be trusted. Who can blame them?

The effect of Brexit on the EU has largely been absorbed and you never hear anyone mention it there. There are, however, strong opinions about any ideas of the UK rejoining.

In our current turbulent world, where Europe needs to become a unified bloc against external threats, more people are accepting the need for Europe to be able to defend itself. The UK believing in a ‘special relationship’ with the US that will protect it if push comes to shove was always empty words – and now even more so.

Ambigirls

Labour’s internal chaos is the real problem

Starmer is right to make Brexit a key issue because the UK is now suffering the disastrous consequences, however hard the Tories and Reform try to gaslight us otherwise.

But the overwhelming problem is Labour’s continuing, incredibly tin-eared internal conflicts. With Badenoch flailing and Farage on the ropes, why this utter nonsense with Burnham?

It’s as if Labour doesn’t want to be in government at all, preferring to fight amongst itself while voters yearn for solutions after 14 years of Conservative chaos. I despair.

hayneman

Starmer will cost Labour the election

With Starmer as Labour leader, Labour will lose the next election – heavily.

It seems the party leadership would rather see Labour burn to the ground than change its rightward tack and return to progressive politics.

rcourt130864

Letting Brexit fail

Reconnecting with the EU, whether by applying to rejoin or negotiating closer ties, is essential. I’ve long thought that Starmer’s strategy might be to give Brexit time to fail and then quietly start moving the UK back towards the EU.

Ideally, I’d like to see rejoining – or at least rejoining the single market or a customs union – in the next election manifesto, but it might be too soon. The public needs to be heartily sick of Brexit before he makes any move, because anything that might galvanise support for it will help Reform.

The security situation might be an opportunity in this respect, because I think most people, even those who voted Leave, see the value of security, defence and political ties, even if they remain sceptical about the economic links.

Tanaquil2

Open goal

Brexit is proving to be a very costly mistake by the UK – a project sold to an unsuspecting electorate on multiple layers of untruths.

All polling now indicates a substantial majority see Brexit as a mistake and want a closer relationship with the EU.

It’s the widest open goal politically, economically and societally in a generation.

wolfie

A win–win on trade and defence

Joining the customs union for the benefit of business and the cost of living, and agreeing a joint military strategy with the EU, is surely a win win, given the US administration’s abominable behaviour.

There are also all the voters out there who now understand Brexit was a failure and need the option of voting for a party that is seen to be developing closer ties again.

scud10000

La La Land

I’m afraid Starmer is in La La Land if he thinks this will solve the country’s economic problems or Labour’s poll ratings. You are either in or out, and you will not get something for nothing from the EU – otherwise you do not understand the EU.

ListenVeryCarefully

A vote built on lies isn’t democratic

If Starmer wants to fight Reform UK on Brexit, then he needs to stop pussy-footing around and talking only about rejoining the customs union, and instead explain how Brexit was never a democratic vote because it was based on ludicrous, fictional, fabricated fairytales.

The public was lied to – about sovereignty, affordable food, stronger trade deals, £350 million a week for the NHS, better jobs and higher wages – and told that ‘Remoaners’ were exaggerating.

We weren’t. They were. A vote built on lies isn’t democratic.

With Trump distancing America from Europe – including the UK – on defence and the economy, we need the closest possible ties with Europe. Trump would hate it. Farage would hate it. Putin would hate it. Which is exactly why we need it.

An election based on another EU referendum – this time on facts – would give Starmer enormous leverage.

Amy

Too little, too late

You’ve taken far too long, Starmer, and you aren’t doing nearly enough.

But maybe, just maybe, you will eventually realise that your potential salvation lies in promising another referendum on rejoining the vastly superior European Union.

I won’t hold my breath.

Cyclone8

Reopening Brexit could backfire

Labour is clutching at straws.

If Labour reopens the Brexit debate, it will fail. Arrayed against scrapping Brexit are formidable arguments and personalities, and it is highly unlikely Labour would outperform them, especially given its weak performance in government and general lack of direction.

Trying to revisit Brexit will only strengthen Nigel Farage.

Krispad

The referendum must be honoured

I don’t care about the opinions of Labour supporters, but rejoining the EU cannot be allowed. It was a national referendum and must be honoured.

If the UK leaves the ECHR and finally stops taking orders from European judges, then – and only then – can Britain make its own laws without interference. Then the UK might have a chance at a proper Brexit, not the rubbish we have now.

Chris

Some of the comments have been edited for this article for brevity and clarity.

