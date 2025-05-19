Starmer under fire for missing ‘open goal’ on youth mobility in post-Brexit reset

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Critics have accused Sir Keir Starmer of missing an “open goal” after he failed to strike a youth mobility agreement with Brussels as part of his Brexit reset deal.

As the prime minister hailed the success of his negotiations, the European Movement UK accused the prime minister of caving in to Eurosceptics who opposed such a scheme.

European Movement UK chairman Dr Mike Galsworthy told The Independent: “We already have these schemes with countries all around the world - it's an absolute no-brainer to have one with the EU. The PM needs to push through with this and ignore the critics, and finally stop our young talent from losing out."

open image in gallery Sir Keir Starmer failed to get a youth mobility deal over the line, with talks about an agreement set to continue ( EPA )

He said the scheme, which would have let young people live and work across the continent for a number of years, was an “open goal” for the reset, having “nothing to do with immigration numbers”.

But as Sir Keir touted concessions from Brussels, including on passports for cats and dogs and British travellers gaining access to EU passport gates, criticism grew of his failure to include youth mobility in the reset.

Instead, the reset deal agreed a commitment for the European Commission and the UK to “work towards a balanced youth experience scheme”, with the terms yet to be fleshed out.

European Commission sources told The Independent there is significant disappointment over a failure to reach a youth mobility scheme.

One official with knowledge of the talks said he has "no idea" how long it will take to get such an agreement over the line, but said he is optimistic that it will happen. In his press conference, Sir Keir said the details were being discussed with Brussels, but the PM’s official spokesman refused to say whether it would be in place in time for this year’s school leavers to benefit from it this autumn.

The prime minister said: “Obviously, this gives opportunities for young people in the UK to work, travel, volunteer, au pair, you name it in Europe, and the same the other way.

"It is time limited, the numbers to be agreed to come on the capped scheme, and it will be a visa scheme."

The Liberal Democrats said it was “incredibly disappointing” the prime minister had failed to get a youth mobility deal over the line after “months of flip-flopping”.

Lib Dem Europe spokesman James MacCleary said: “We need more than just a woolly commitment. While an agreement in principle marks progress after months of Lib Dem pressure on this issue, we should have been able to negotiate a scheme at today’s summit, rather than kicking the can once more down the road.”

Best for Britain, which campaigns for closer ties between the UK and EU, welcomed the commitment to the youth experience scheme.

open image in gallery The prime minister welcomed Ursula von der Leyen to London on Monday ( AP )

“The wider deal marks a significant boost for British businesses and workers who will benefit from closer trade links, vital for generating sorely needed economic growth and tackling the cost of living,” chief executive Naomi Smith said.

Officials are believed to have opted for the youth experience name over youth mobility over fears critics would accuse the government of restoring freedom of movement via the backdoor and unpicking Brexit.

A text of the deal said: “The scheme should facilitate the participation of young people from the European Union and the United Kingdom in various activities, such as work, studies, au-pairing, volunteering, or simply travelling, for a limited period of time.

“It should provide a dedicated visa path and ensure that the overall number of participants is acceptable to both sides.”

Labour sources stressed that the deal would be “controlled”, amid fears it could lead to an increase in immigration to the UK.

Amid a mounting backlash over elements of the deal, including UK concessions on EU access to British fishing waters, Sir Keir called for an end to the “stale old debates” about Brexit.

He said: “It’s time to look forward. To move on from the stale old debates and political fights to find common sense, practical solutions which get the best for the British people.

“We’re ready to work with partners if it means we can improve people’s lives here at home.”