German ambassador ‘really optimistic’ about new post-Brexit youth visa scheme despite confusion in UK government
Visas that could allow under-30s to live and work in European Union countries, and vice versa, under discussion as Keir Starmer tries to reset relations with the bloc after Brexit
The German ambassador to the UK has said he is “really optimistic” about a possible new post-Brexit youth visa scheme, despite apparent confusion within the British government over any deal.
On Thursday, senior minister Nick Thomas-Symonds slapped down talk of a new youth mobility scheme between the UK and EU countries.
And on Friday the environment secretary Steve Reed insisted there would no return to “freedom of movement” between Britain and the bloc, which was a Labour manifesto pledge.
But Chancellor Rachel Reeves has not ruled out the idea, saying discussions are “ongoing”.
The Home Office is also reportedly softening its opposition, over fears migrant numbers are already too high, amid talk of a "one in, one out" scheme.
German ambassador to the UK Miguel Berger said that he was “really optimistic” about the chances of a deal on such a visa, in an interview with BBC Radio 4's Today programme.
He added that talks were “moving in a good direction”.
Downing Street appeared to signal that ministers see a youth scheme as different to freedom of movement, which affected everyone, saying the government would not be “defined by the debates and arguments of the past”.
Freedom of movement was a key flashpoint in the run up to the UK’s exit from the EU.
A Number 10 spokesman said on Friday: "Both sides are discussing a wide range of issues… I don't think we could have been clearer that this is not about returning to the EU, but we will not be defined by the debates and arguments of the past.”
He also highlighted the PM’s belief that a better partnership with the EU would benefit “British people and British business”.
Labour's 2024 general election manifesto said "there will be no return to the single market, the customs union, or freedom of movement".
The government pressure is under from its own backbenchers to agree to a youth visa with the EU, after more than 60 Labour backbenchers this week urged it to sign up as part of its reset with the bloc.
In a letter to Mr Thomas-Symonds, the minister in charge of negotiations with the EU, 62 MPs and 11 peers called for "a new and bespoke youth visa scheme" for UK and European citizens under 30.
Under the plan it would have a time limit on visas and a cap on the numbers allowed in - in line with the existing deals between the UK and countries such as Australia and Canada.
But on Thursday Mr Thomas-Symonds told MPs: “On the issue of a youth mobility scheme, it is not part of our plans. We have always said we listen to sensible EU proposals, but we will not go back to freedom of movement.”
Former top civil servant Philip Rycroft, who was the permanent secretary at the Department for Exiting the European Union, warned ministers had made a “tactical mistake” by ruling out a mobility scheme.
“It meant that if we do a deal, and I hope we do on youth mobility, there will be accusations of a climbdown,” he said at an evidence session of the UK Trade and Business Commission on Thursday.
