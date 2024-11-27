Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The EU’s former chief negotiator has piled pressure on Sir Keir Starmer to strike a deal with Brussels that would allow young people to live and work in Europe as part of his post-Brexit reset.

In a policy brief setting out the potential future EU-UK relationship, Ignacio Garcia Bercero called on the prime minister to strike an agreement on youth mobility and cultural facilitation as part of a series of deals with Brussels to complement the existing Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA), which currently governs trade with the bloc.

Sir Keir has so far ruled out agreeing such a scheme, which would let under-30s live, study and work across the bloc for a period, despite it being one of the EU’s top priorities in renewed talks.

Stella Creasy, chair of the Labour Movement for Europe, told The Independent that a deal on youth mobility is in the interests of British workers, students, apprentices and businesses. She noted existing deals with countries including Japan, Uruguay, Australia and New Zealand, which allow Britons to live, study and work there for up to two years.

open image in gallery Ignacio Garcia Bercero called for a veterinary agreement, which would reduce barriers for food and agriculture trade with the EU, and for the UK to join the EU Emissions Trading System ( EPA )

“It makes sense to do one with our neighbours to open up opportunities for our young people,” she added.

Ms Creasy said: “Given the restrictions it places on participants, it’s very clearly not free movement either, so the sooner we agree some terms and conditions for such a scheme the better as far as the labour movement for Europe is concerned.”

And James MacCleary, the Liberal Democrats spokesman on Europe, said: “The youth mobility scheme is a chance to open doors for the next generation - fostering cultural exchange, building lifelong connections, and giving young people the opportunity to broaden their horizons.

“The EU is ready, the public are behind it, and it’s time for the Government to step up and make it happen.”

The fresh calls come months into the PM’s much-hyped reset in post-Brexit relations with Brussels, after years of acrimony under the Conservatives. He will meet European leaders for a summit in the first half of next year ahead of the renewal of the TCA later in 2025.

open image in gallery Ignacio Garcia Bercero said a repeat of previously frustrated Brexit talks can be avoided if Sir Keir is willing to ‘explore the margins of flexibility around the red lines’ ( AFP/Getty )

Ahead of the talks, Mr Garcia Bercero said a repeat of previously frustrated Brexit talks can be avoided if Sir Keir is willing to “explore the margins of flexibility around the red lines” he set during the general election - no return to freedom of movement, the customs union or the single market.

“An agreement to negotiate an EU-UK youth mobility scheme has become a threshold issue for the reset,” he said.

And he warned: “Although it does not constitute a trade agreement, there is a risk that failure to launch negotiations on youth mobility may derail negotiations on the trade agenda.”

Mr Garcia Bercero said it is “therefore urgent and essential that both sides engage in discussions to test respective flexibilities”.

As well as the legally binding agreements to sit alongside the TCA, Mr Garcia Bercero also called for a new framework to reinforce regulatory cooperation, as well as a ministerial forum to increase cooperation on global trade and economic challenges.

And Richard Kilpatrick, policy expert at European Movement UK, said: “If done correctly, reimagining the UK-EU relationship offers huge potential for mutual gain.

“There are already plans for an EU-UK summit in the first half of next year. If the Government is serious about turning around our sluggish economy, then closer ties with our largest trading partner are the way to do that.

“A veterinary agreement, a youth mobility scheme and closer security cooperation are all areas ripe for kicking off a much closer UK-EU relationship in future.

“The government also needs to begin an independent, forward-looking inquiry into the true economic cost of leaving the EU, its ongoing impact on all our finances, and look very seriously about how best to mitigate that damage in the years to come.”

A government spokesman said: “There are no plans for a Youth Mobility Scheme and we will not return to freedom of movement.”