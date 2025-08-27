Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Artisan cheese, olives and sausages could become cheaper for Britons to buy if the government is successful in its bid to strike a permanent food and drink deal with the European Union.

The government is attempting to get a permanent deal with the EU on food and drink agreed in the next 18 months, as it sets out its stall ahead of talks later this year.

The current temporary agreement, which was put in place in June, stopped checks on some fruit and vegetables imported from the EU which meant no border checks or fees would be paid. It will expire in January 2027.

While there are some concerns dynamic alignment with the EU could mean British business are hampered by European Union rules and regulations, EU minister Nick Thomas-Symonds on Wednesday will argue that it is a “necessary step” to boost growth and lower food prices – something he dubbed “sovereignty, exercised in the national interest”.

It is understood that a permanent deal with the bloc is expected to lower supermarket prices on products such as sausages and burgers for British shoppers.

There are also hopes within government that it would make it easier for retailers to import items such as artisan cheeses and olives, as well as giving access to better varieties of fruit.

Items such as Scottish salmon could also be more easily exported to the EU, sources told The Times.

It came after shadow foreign secretary Dame Priti Patel accused the prime minister of “dragging us back into Brussels’ arms”, claiming he is “looking to once again make this country a rule taker rather than a rule maker.”

Cabinet Office minister Nick Thomas-Symonds will give a speech in Westminster on Wednesday ( PA Wire )

On Wednesday, Mr Thomas-Symonds is expected to accuse Nigel Farage of wanting to see British businesses fail, after the Reform UK leader called for the agreement between the UK and EU to be torn up.

The Cabinet Office minister will accuse Mr Farage of “siding with the promise of more red tape, mountains of paperwork, and a bureaucratic burden”.

It comes as Labour continues to lag by around 8 points in the polls behind Reform and 24 hours after Mr Farage attempted to seize the political initiative by outlining plans for mass deportations of illegal migrants.

Mr Thomas-Symonds will address an event hosted by the Spectator in central London on the government’s priorities for the UK-EU relationship, and progress that has been made in recent talks with the EU.

It comes after Mr Farage criticised the SPS (sanitary and phytosanitary) provisions agreed in May, writing in the Telegraph that it would push the UK “back into the orbit of Brussels, giving away vast amounts of our sovereignty for very little in return”.

“A Reform government would undo all of this with legislation", he added.

The Cabinet Office has been contacted for comment.