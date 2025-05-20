How pro-Brexit media responded to Starmer’s UK-EU reset

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has secured a landmark deal between Britain and the European Union in a move that has dominated headlines across the political spectrum.

Following a last-minute breakthrough in reset talks, the prime minister – who has made the Brexit reset a centrepiece of his administration – hailed Monday’s summit as marking a “new era” of relations with the bloc.

While Sir Keir declared that Britain was “back on the world stage” with his “win-win” deal, Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch and Reform UK leader Nigel Farage made it clear that they would scrap it if they were to win power at the next election.

open image in gallery The prime minister met with EU leaders on Monday ( PA Wire )

Ms Badenoch warned the agreement makes the UK “a rule taker”, while the former UK Independence Party (UKIP) leader branded it an “abject surrender” and “the end of the fishing industry”.

Especially thorny issues included fishing rights, which negotiators only solved in the early hours of the morning, while talks surrounding a youth mobility scheme appear to have ended in a deadlock.

Unsurprisingly for the Brexit debate, Tuesday’s front pages highlighted the stark political divides over the latest deal, with the Daily Mail echoing Mr Farage’s remarks with the headline “Starmer’s surrender” and the Guardian leading with the prime minister’s declaration of “back on the world stage” success.

The Independent takes a look at how the more pro-Brexit media covered the deal.

Daily Mail

open image in gallery The Daily Mail, which was known to be among the most pro-Leave media, unsurprisingly blasted Mr Starmer and his deal with the headline ‘Starmer’s surrender’ ( )

The Daily Mail, which was known to be among the most pro-Leave media, unsurprisingly blasted Mr Starmer and his deal with the headline “Starmer’s surrender”.

Leading with the backlash, the paper reported the prime minister has been “accused of a great Brexit betrayal”, suggesting the agreement gives Brussels control over British fish, laws and money.

Daily Express

open image in gallery The Daily Express led with a similar headline to the Mail, citing a quote that Sir Keir’s agreement is an ‘abject surrender’ and condemning it as a ‘betrayal of Brexit Britain’ ( )

The Daily Express led with a similar headline to the Mail, citing a quote that Sir Keir’s agreement is an “abject surrender” and condemning it as a “betrayal of Brexit Britain”.

The paper included critics’ warnings that the deal means Britain is in a “new era of Brussels rule”, echoing Sir Keir’s “new era” remarks but not in the way the prime minister intended.

Daily Star

open image in gallery The paper features quotes from pro-Leave former prime minister Boris Johnson who called Sir Keir an ‘orange ball-chewing Brussels gimp’ ( )

The Daily Star similarly led on criticism of the deal, with the headline: “PM’s in a tight spot.”

The paper featured quotes from pro-Leave former prime minister Boris Johnson who called Sir Keir an “orange ball-chewing Brussels gimp”.

The Sun

open image in gallery The Sun also headlines on backlash against the agreement, focusing on fishing rights ( )

The Sun also headlines on backlash against the agreement, focusing on fishing rights.

The newspaper’s front page states, “Done up like a kipper,” over a huge picture of the fish. It reported that Britain was ambushed by a last-minute demand by what it called “12 more years of French and Spanish trawlers plundering our waters”.

The paper also wrote that Sir Keir agreed to “take rules from Brussels”, “bow down to EU judges” and “throw open our borders” among a list of criticisms of the deal plastered across the front page.

The Daily Telegraph

open image in gallery The Daily Telegraph described the deal as an official ‘kiss goodbye to Brexit’ ( )

The Daily Telegraph described the deal as an official “kiss goodbye to Brexit”.

The paper reported on critics’ accusations the prime minister is trying to drag Britain back into the bloc.

Matt’s cartoon, meanwhile, showed fishermen on a British-flagged vessel saying: “We took back control, but they took back all the mackerel, sole and haddock.”