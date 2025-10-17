Borders chief can’t name a way Brexit has helped UK control its borders

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK’s borders chief was unable to answer when asked by MPs to name any way in which Brexit has helped “control our borders”.

Martin Hewitt, the new border security commander, said he did “not immediately” have an answer to the question.

The pro-Brexit campaign promised that the UK could “take back control” of its borders, but since then the number of migrants crossing the Channel in small boats has not decreased.

As the number of crossings hit a record high last month, US president Donald Trump even advised Sir Keir Starmer to “call out the military”.

Border security commander Martin Hewitt rejected the idea it was a ‘fool’s errand’ to go after smuggling gangs ( PA )

Mr Hewitt, who has been in post for a year, told MPs on the Commons home affairs committee that the number of arrivals on dangerous small boats was “frustrating” and “really challenging”.

More than 36,000 people have made the perilous journey so far this year, around a third higher than at the same point in 2024.

Asked if there were any examples where Brexit has helped the UK “control our borders, helped you do your job, or helped us reduce the issue of undocumented migrants”, both he and Rob Jones, director general of the National Crime Agency, who was also giving evidence to the committee, were stumped.

After a long pause, Mr Hewitt told MPs: “Certainly not immediately.”

He went on to tell the committee, “I will ponder on that”, and said he would write to them with any answer.

Paul Kohler, the Lib Dem MP who asked the question, told Mr Hewitt he was “not surprised” by his answer.

Mr Hewitt did tell MPs, however, that he saw the potential in the government’s proposed digital ID cards, which it wants to use to tackle illegal working and deter migrants from coming to the UK.

He said: “There is no doubt that having an ability to make it significantly harder for somebody to work illegally is absolutely key. But the concept of a digital ID that makes it even harder for somebody to be in a position to try and work, I think, potentially has an advantage.

“I think it’s going to be really important, and I know that there is a consultation process that’s going to work through how that could work and add value to the work that we’re doing.”

A Liberal Democrat spokesperson said: “As the border security commander made clear himself, Brexit’s list of helpful achievements is precisely zero items long. We doubt this will be the last time Farage and Reform are proved wrong. It’s time the public knew about it.”

Mr Hewitt was appointed as the UK’s first border security commander last September, as part of a shake-up when the new Labour government came to power.