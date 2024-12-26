Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The government is under growing pressure over its manifesto pledge to ban trail hunting, as plans to change the law have been dubbed unjustified by campaign groups.

Traditional hunts were replaced with trail hunting, which involves laying a trail using a rag soaked in animal scent, in 2004 after the Labour government restricted the practice.

It mimics traditional fox hunting with dogs, but without chasing, injuring, or killing an animal. However, animal welfare campaigners have argued it is being used as a smokescreen to continue to hunt wild foxes illegally.

The Labour government’s plans came under the spotlight as the annual Boxing Day hunts met on Thursday, with the Countryside Alliance warning that further changes to the law are “completely unjustified”, as people were carrying out a legitimate, legal activity that brought the rural community together.

open image in gallery Ministers are reportedly looking at imposing harsher penalties ( Getty Images )

Labour, which introduced the original ban on hunting with dogs, pledged in its manifesto this year to ban trail hunting, as part of what it says are measures to “improve animal welfare”.

But Tim Bonner, the Countryside Alliance’s chief executive, said the issue of trail hunting was irrelevant to most people and it would be “extraordinary” for Labour to focus on it given the poor state of relations with rural communities.

It comes just weeks after ministers imposed inheritance tax on farmland for the first time since 1992, with a 20 per cent rate being paid for all land valued at £1m or more.

However, campaign groups are piling pressure on the government to go further to legislate against animal cruelty, as an estimated 250 hunts took place for the traditional Boxing Day meet.

The League Against Cruel Sports said figures compiled by its intelligence team found that since the beginning of August, 186 foxes were reported being pursued by hunts and there were 220 reports relating to suspected illegal hunting incidents.

There were also 553 reports of “hunt havoc”, in which hounds caused disruption such as chasing other wild animals or pets, worrying livestock or causing traffic incidents, or disturbing the public, the organisation said.

Emma Judd, head of campaigns at the League Against Cruel Sports, said: “Hunts may claim they are following a pre-laid animal scent trail, known as trail hunting, but this has been shown to be nothing but a smokescreen to conceal old-fashioned illegal hunting.”

open image in gallery Protesters in Westminster from Peta animal rights group demonstrate against fox hunting in 2020 ( PA )

Meanwhile, analysis compiled in May this year by the pressure group indicated that a majority of people support strengthening laws preventing fox hunting.

Dan Norris, Labour MP for North East Somerset and Hanham and the organisation’s chairman, urged ministers to “listen to the majority view, including in rural areas, to close the legal loopholes that allow needless cruelty to animals, and implement a proper ban on hunting once and for all”.

But earlier this year, a new report revealed that banning trail hunting will not stop hunts from killing foxes and deer because hunters would find other ways around the law.

The report, seen by The Independent, was drawn up by hunting opponents who claim the law is too easily abused, leaving wildlife with too little protection.

Meanwhile, Mr Bonner accused parts of the Labour Party of the politics of “perceived class and prejudice”, saying there were 12,000 hunting days carried out each year which were legal and legitimate.

open image in gallery The Labour government’s plans were under the spotlight as the annual Boxing Day hunts met on Thursday ( PA Archive )

It comes amid reports that fox hunters are set to face harsher penalties under plans being pursued by the government, leading countryside groups to accuse the government of “picking another fight” with rural communities.

The government is reportedly considering going further than its proposed ban on trail hunting, including introducing higher fines for those who break the existing fox hunting law and making it easier to prosecute hunters if a fox is killed by accident, the Telegraph reported.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) refused to officially deny the reports when approached by The Independent, but a source said the government has “no immediate plans” to introduce the changes.

A Defra spokesperson said: “This government was elected on a mandate to introduce the most ambitious animal welfare plans in a generation and that is exactly what we will do.

“We are committed to a ban on trail hunting, which is being exploited as a smokescreen to cruelly kill foxes and hares.”