Top international official in Bosnia cuts financing for ruling Serb parties to pressure separatists

The top international official in Bosnia on Thursday cut all budgetary financing for ruling political parties in the Serb-run part of the country, increasing the pressure on the entity's pro-Russian president who is wanted over his separatist policies.

Christian Schmidt, a German diplomat tasked with overseeing peace in Bosnia, accused the leadership of the Serb-run Republika Srpska entity of undermining the Dayton accords that ended the 1992-95 war in the country.

Schmidt announced his move a day after Bosnian state police officers attempted to detain Milorad Dodik, the president of Republika Srpska, but were prevented by armed Bosnian Serb police.

Schmidt's Office of the High Representative has the authority to change and impose laws in Bosnia.

Dodik is wanted for undermining Bosnia's constitution with a series of laws boosting the independence of the Serb-run half of the country. Bosnian courts issued an arrest warrant for Dodik in March after he failed to appear for questioning.

Schmidt said his decision on Thursday “supports the efforts by institutions of Bosnia-Herzegovina to counter the ongoing flagrant attacks ... against the fundamental principles of the Dayton peace agreement and the constitutional and legal order.”

Dodik has repeatedly called for the separation of the Serb-dominated territory from the rest of Bosnia, fueling fears of instability. He has faced U.S. and British sanctions for his separatism, but has had the support of Moscow.

The suspension of budgetary funds for Dodik's Alliance of Independent Social Democrats and allied United Srpska parties applies to all levels of government in Bosnia, Schmidt said. Those who fail to apply it will be held accountable, he added.

Dodik on Thursday rejected Schmidt's moves as illegal, threatening to arrest the German official if he came to Republika Srpska. “It is impossible to accept this. Republika Srpska will not accept it,” Dodik said.

Wednesday's botched attempt to detain Dodik reflects ongoing tensions in Bosnia years after the war which killed more than 100,000 people and displaced millions. The country is formally seeking European Union entry but progress has been stalled.

The Bosnian State Investigation and Security Agency, or SIPA, said its officers gave up on their attempt to detain Dodik at a Republika Srpska government building east of the capital Sarajevo on Wednesday to avoid any incidents with the Serb armed police.

Dodik left the building on Thursday under heavy security.

The Bosnian war erupted in 1992 after Serbs staged an armed rebellion against the country's independence from the former Yugoslavia and moved to unite with neighboring Serbia.