Boris Johnson warns Ukraine ‘gets nothing’ from Trump’s peace proposals

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Boris Johnson has launched a scathing attack on Donald Trump’s proposals to bring peace in the war between Ukraine and Russia.

The former prime minister, who led the international coalition in support of Ukraine before leaving office, posted criticism of President Trump’s plans on social media.

He said: “Putin indiscriminately butchers more Ukrainian civilians, killing and injuring 100 in Kyiv including children. And what is his reward under the latest peace proposals?

open image in gallery Boris Johnson has met Trump on a number of occasions ( PA )

“1. The right to keep sovereign Ukrainian territory he has taken by violence and in breach of international law. 2. The right to control Ukraine’s destiny by forbidding Nato membership. 3. The lifting of sanctions against Russia. 4. An economic partnership with America. 5. The chance to rebuild his armed forces for the next attack in a few short years’ time.”

Mr Johnson, who has regularly visited Ukraine, made little effort to disguise his anger at the plans which have been pushed by the Trump administration.

He added: “As for Ukraine – what do they get after three years of heroic resistance against a brutal and unprovoked invasion? What is their reward for the appalling sacrifices they have made – for the sake, as they have endlessly been told, of freedom and democracy around the world?

“Apart from the right to share their natural resources with the United States they get nothing. What is there in this deal that can realistically stop a third Russian invasion? Nothing. If we are to prevent more atrocities by Putin then we must have a long-term, credible and above all properly funded security guarantee for Ukraine – a guarantee issued by the UK, the US and all western allies.”

The attack comes despite extensive efforts by Mr Johnson to woo the US president behind the scenes on the Ukraine issue.

The ex-prime minister was a guest of honour at Trump’s inauguration in January but his attempts to persuade the new White House administration to take a tougher line on Vladimir Putin have apparently failed.

open image in gallery President Zelenskyy ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

President Trump appears to be asking Ukraine to give up territory to Russia with little to no guarantees for its defence.

Frustrations over the whole process has led Trump to threaten to walk away from the talks, blaming Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky for them stalling.

However, Trump criticised Russia’s Wednesday night strikes on Kyiv in a post on his Truth Social network.

He said: “I am not happy with the Russian strikes on KYIV. Not necessary, and very bad timing. Vladimir, STOP! 5000 soldiers a week are dying. Lets get the Peace Deal DONE!”

Steve Witkoff, the US president’s special envoy, landed in Moscow on Friday for further talks with Putin, according to the Interfax news agency