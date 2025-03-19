Now Boris Johnson turns on Donald Trump: ‘Putin is laughing at us’
Mr Johnson’s comments were in marked contrast to his stance days before, when he said, “I trust and believe Trump will hit Putin with every shot in his locker”.
Boris Johnson, one of Britain’s best known supporters of Donald Trump, has vented his fury after the failure of the US President’s talks with Vladimir Putin.
The former prime minister claimed that Putin’s refusal to agree to Trump’s plan for a ceasefire in the Ukraine war shows the Russian leader is ‘laughing at us.’
Mr Johnson, who led Europe’s support for Ukraine when the war started during his prime ministership, said Putin had showed that far from wanting peace he was determined to ‘keep bombing and killing innocent Ukrainians.’
Mr Johnson’s contemptuous reaction to the outcome of the Trump - Putin talks was posted on social media platform X on Tuesday evening.
‘What a surprise - Putin rejects an unconditional ceasefire. He wants to keep bombing and killing innocent Ukrainians. He wants Ukraine disarmed. He wants Ukraine neutralised. He wants to make Ukraine a vassal state of Russia. He isn’t negotiating. He’s laughing at us,” he said.
It was in marked contrast to his prediction on March 14 when he claimed Trump would force Putin to back down in their talks, saying then: “I trust and believe Trump will hit Putin with every shot in his locker - he can't let the world think he's lost to a cowardly mass murderer.”
Mr Johnson’s Tuesday night statement was in line with most critics who said that Trump has made little or no real progress in his discussion with Putin.
It also echoes comments by many others who, like Johnson, have been prominent supporters of Trump until now.
Several commentators pointed out that Putin’s offer end Russian attacks on Ukraine energy installations - much trumpeted by Trump allies - was in fact of more value to Russia because of Ukraine’s highly effective drone raids on Russian oil refineries.
Others said Putin’s suggestion of a US versus Russia ice hockey match - Russia’s national sport - was another ‘win’ for Putin.
It was an attempt to ‘detoxify’ Russia, similar to efforts by other autocratic nations to use sport to Improve their image.
Johnson’s tone was echoed in Russia, where the state controlled media claimed Putin had got the better of Trump and humiliated Europe.
Former Russian President Dimitry Medvedev said on X: “The phone call between Presidents Putin and Trump proved there is only Russia and America in the dining room.”
Medvedev, a mouthpiece for Putin, taunted the EU, Britain and France: “On the menu: light appetisers – Brussels sprouts, British fish and chips and Paris rooster. The main course is a Kiev-style cutlet. Enjoy your meal!”
