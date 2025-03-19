Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Boris Johnson, one of Britain’s best known supporters of Donald Trump, has vented his fury after the failure of the US President’s talks with Vladimir Putin.

The former prime minister claimed that Putin’s refusal to agree to Trump’s plan for a ceasefire in the Ukraine war shows the Russian leader is ‘laughing at us.’

Mr Johnson, who led Europe’s support for Ukraine when the war started during his prime ministership, said Putin had showed that far from wanting peace he was determined to ‘keep bombing and killing innocent Ukrainians.’

open image in gallery Donald Trump supporter and former British prime minister Boris Johnson (right) has vented his fury over the failure of the US president’s talks with Putin ( PA )

Mr Johnson’s contemptuous reaction to the outcome of the Trump - Putin talks was posted on social media platform X on Tuesday evening.

‘What a surprise - Putin rejects an unconditional ceasefire. He wants to keep bombing and killing innocent Ukrainians. He wants Ukraine disarmed. He wants Ukraine neutralised. He wants to make Ukraine a vassal state of Russia. He isn’t negotiating. He’s laughing at us,” he said.

It was in marked contrast to his prediction on March 14 when he claimed Trump would force Putin to back down in their talks, saying then: “I trust and believe Trump will hit Putin with every shot in his locker - he can't let the world think he's lost to a cowardly mass murderer.”

open image in gallery Russian strikes continued overnight despite Putin’s apparent agreement to a limited ceasefire ( REUTERS )

Mr Johnson’s Tuesday night statement was in line with most critics who said that Trump has made little or no real progress in his discussion with Putin.

It also echoes comments by many others who, like Johnson, have been prominent supporters of Trump until now.

Several commentators pointed out that Putin’s offer end Russian attacks on Ukraine energy installations - much trumpeted by Trump allies - was in fact of more value to Russia because of Ukraine’s highly effective drone raids on Russian oil refineries.

Others said Putin’s suggestion of a US versus Russia ice hockey match - Russia’s national sport - was another ‘win’ for Putin.

open image in gallery Mr Johnson’s Tuesday night statement was in line with most critics who said that Trump has made little or no real progress in his discussion with Putin ( AP )

It was an attempt to ‘detoxify’ Russia, similar to efforts by other autocratic nations to use sport to Improve their image.

Johnson’s tone was echoed in Russia, where the state controlled media claimed Putin had got the better of Trump and humiliated Europe.

Former Russian President Dimitry Medvedev said on X: “The phone call between Presidents Putin and Trump proved there is only Russia and America in the dining room.”

Medvedev, a mouthpiece for Putin, taunted the EU, Britain and France: “On the menu: light appetisers – Brussels sprouts, British fish and chips and Paris rooster. The main course is a Kiev-style cutlet. Enjoy your meal!”