Nation ‘grateful’ to Boris Johnson for having multiple children, Parliament told

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

The nation can be grateful to Boris Johnson for baby births after the fertility rate across England and Wales dropped to a new record low, Parliament has been told.

Labour former minister Lord Foulkes of Cumnock sparked laughter at his barbed suggestion, given the growing family of the former prime minister.

Mr Johnson, 60, now has eight children, although he has frequently obfuscated when asked exactly how many.

He and his current wife Carrie have two boys and a girl.

Mr Johnson is also known to have four children with his ex-wife Marina Wheeler and a child, born in 2009, as a result of an affair with art consultant Helen Macintyre.

A new born baby’s feet (Andrew Matthews/PA) ( PA Archive )

While fertility rates across England and Wales have been in overall decline since 2010, the rate in 2023 fell to 1.44 children per woman, which the Office for National Statistics said is the lowest value since records began in 1938.

Some experts have suggested influencing factors could include economic uncertainty with the cost-of-living crisis, and difficulties finding a partner – as well as more people deciding not to have children.

In 2023, the number of live births (591,072) in England and Wales fell to the lowest since 1977 when there were 569,259.

Speaking during a question on the UK’s declining birth rate at Westminster, Lord Foulkes said: “Does the minister agree that although there are dozens and dozens of reasons for us to criticise him this is one area we can be grateful to Boris Johnson?”

Responding, Treasury minister Lord Livermore said: “I sympathise with his points, but I find it hard to sympathise with that man on anything.”

The statements come the day after Boris Johnson was “fired for banging on about his book” during a guest appearance on Channel 4’s coverage of the US election.

Former prime minister Boris Johnson (Victoria Jones/PA) ( PA Archive )

The former UK prime minister was told off for holding up his memoir and plugging it just minutes into the live programme titled America Decides: US Presidential Election.

Channel 4 newsreader Guru-Murthy told Mr Johnson to “put it away” and “stop it, enough” as he twice referenced his new book and attempted to hold it up to viewers.

Guru-Murthy described the former prime minister’s actions as “so cheap”.

Mr Johnson retorted: “There’s absolutely nothing you can do to stop me… I’m allowed to plug my book.”