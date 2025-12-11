Former Tory MP quits party for new Reform UK role

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A former Conservative MP and council leader has announced his defection to Reform UK, stating that trust in the Tories "has gone" and "is not coming back".

Ben Bradley, who previously led Nottinghamshire County Council and lost his Mansfield parliamentary seat in last year’s general election, has been appointed as Reform UK’s "head of local government action".

His new role will focus on reducing council spending, though the party has denied that this appointment risks undermining Nigel Farage’s pledge that Reform would "not become the Conservative Party 2.0".

Mr Bradley is set to collaborate with Richard Tice, who heads Reform’s Department of Government Efficiency (Doge) unit.

The defector asserted that Reform is the only party "prepared to be different and to tackle the most pressing issues", vowing to help "ensure that communities feel the benefit of voting for Reform".

Last week, Reform leader Mr Farage dismissed suggestions that he was welcoming too many former Conservatives, defending defections such as that of sitting MP Danny Kruger, who is assisting Reform in preparing for government.

Reform’s “biggest weakness is a lack of experience”, Mr Farage told a press conference, adding: “We need people with experience of politics, experience of life, experience of management. We’ve been there before.”

He also insisted: “We will not become the Conservative Party 2.0.”

open image in gallery Ben Bradley formerly served as Conservative Party MP for Mansfield from 2017 to 2024 ( PA )

A Reform source denied Mr Bradley’s appointment to the role with local government went against Mr Farage’s claim, noting that most former Conservatives MPs who have crossed the aisle to Reform have just joined as members and are unlikely to get seats at the next election.

The source said: “Ben Bradley is an expert in local government and we look forward to having him join the team as our councils continue to deliver for taxpayers. He recognises too that only Reform can be trusted to deliver for British people.

“Labour may want to remember they have had two Tory MPs defect to their party in recent years.”

Labour Treasury minister Torsten Bell said on X: “We’re now up to 22 ex-Tory MPs joining Reform.

“It’s not subtle – every day clearer this is just a rebranding of the nutty fringe of the Conservative Party offering to rerun the Truss/Johnson omnishambles.”

Mr Tice said Mr Bradley’s experience as a former local authority leader and MP for Mansfield “will help us provide strong leadership and deliver real results for councils across the country”.

Since Reform hoovered up council seats across England in May’s local elections, its promises to cut tax and slash waste have come up against difficulties in cash-starved councils, of which many are likely to raise council tax by 5 per cent.

open image in gallery Ben Bradley finished a distant second in the 2024 East Midlands mayor election ( AP )

Mr Bradley said: “Successive governments have failed to deliver for so many people, and have demonstrated that they’re unwilling to actually deliver on key promises to voters.

“They have talked about being tough on crime, reducing immigration, about helping working people, whilst in practice they’ve failed to act and have delivered the opposite. The trust in those parties has gone, and it’s not coming back.

“I’ve been out of politics altogether for a little while, but I feel strongly that I can’t sit on the sidelines any more and watch our country fail.

“I’ve come to the conclusion that Reform UK is the only party that is prepared to be different and to tackle the most pressing issues. I’ve been impressed with their recent policy announcements and the clarity they have on a range of issues, and that’s why I’m joining today.”

He added that in his new job he would help “ensure that communities feel the benefit of voting for Reform”.

The Tories have suffered a string of defections to Mr Farage’s outfit in recent months.

Mr Bradley is the latest former Tory MP to jump ship, with others including former ministers Dame Andrea Jenkyns, Jonathan Gullis and Nadine Dorries.

The Conservatives have been contacted for comment.