‘Troubling’ courts service IT bug ‘extremely serious’ – former lord chancellor

An IT bug causing “technical issues” within the body running courts in England and Wales is “unbelievably serious” and could be compared to the Post Office Horizon scandal, a former lord chancellor has said.

The BBC has reported that it took HM Courts & Tribunals Service (HMCTS) several years to react to the bug, which is said to have caused evidence to go missing, be overwritten or appear lost, resulting in judges in civil, family and tribunal courts making rulings on cases when evidence was potentially incomplete.

HMCTS said there is no evidence to suggest any case outcomes were affected as a result of the issues.

The bug was found in case-management software used by HMCTS and the Social Security and Child Support (SSCS) Tribunal, which handles benefit appeals, is thought to have been most affected, the BBC said.

Referred to as Judicial Case Manager, MyHMCTS or CCD, the BBC said the software is used to manage evidence and track cases, and is used by judges, lawyers, case workers and members of the public.

Documents seen by the BBC show the bug caused data to be obscured from view, meaning some evidence was sometimes not visible as part of case files used in court.

The BBC said a leaked internal report said HMCTS did not know the full extent of the data corruption, including whether or how it had affected cases.

Alex Chalk, former lord chancellor and former justice secretary, said what has happened is “incredibly serious” and could have involved cases which determine whether a child is taken into care.

“So unbelievably serious. And, so the whistle blowers indicate, it could potentially have bled into other tribunals as well, whether it deals with divorce and so on.

“And the thing that is so troubling is that this report evidently got on to the desk of the senior leadership of HMCTS in March 2024 when I was in office, and it was never brought to my attention.

“And I am incredibly troubled by that, because any lord chancellor, of any stripe, if they discover that there’s potentially a situation in the courts which is leading to injustice, then you will immediately want to investigate that, and yet in effect that was covered up and I’m afraid I think that is extremely serious,” Mr Chalk told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

The BBC said several sources within HMCTS have likened the situation to the Horizon Post Office scandal.

Mr Chalk was asked on the Radio 4 Today programme if what has happened could be compared to the Post Office scandal, and he said: “It could be.”

An HMCTS spokesperson said: “Our internal investigation found no evidence that any case outcomes were affected as a result of these technical issues.

“The digitisation of our systems is vital to bring courts and tribunals into the modern era and provide quicker, simpler access to justice for all those who use our services.

“We will continue to press ahead with our important modernisation.”

It is understood that while the bug resulted in some documents not being accessible to users on the digital platform, they were in fact always present on the system.

It is also understood that because of a number of “fail-safes”, parties and judges involved in these cases always had access to the documents they needed.