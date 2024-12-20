Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Calls are growing in the UK for Aung San Suu Kyi to be released from prison where she has been held for the last four years by Myanmar’s military regime.

Former foreign ministers Andrew Mitchell and Sir Alan Duncan said her detention meant that the military junta could carry on its horrifc human rights abuses on its people unchecked.

Ms Suu Kyi - the former democratically elected leader of Myanmar who has become a deeply controversial figure after refusing to speak out against her country’s extreme violence against its Rohingya Muslim minority - is 79 and in poor health.

Mr Mitchell, ex-foreign minister and former deputy foreign secretary, said that ”many will condemn” the stances she took over the Rohingya Muslim minority in Myanmar and the violence they faced.

But, he added: “Locking up the elected leader in such harsh conditions by an illegitimate military cabal is a monstrous repetition of their illegal behaviour and underlines that Myanmar continues to be under the yoke of a pariah regime”.

Aung San Suu Kyi

Ms Suu Kyi’s fall from grace is explored in a new Independent TV documentary, Cancelled: The rise and fall of Aung San Suu Kyi, which takes an unbiased look at her life and the plight of Myanmar.

Mr Mitchell described his time working along her: “As British Development Secretary I worked closely with Aung San Suu Kyi - indeed joined her on a remarkable campaigning visit inside Myanmar prior to her democratic victory and undoubted mandate.

“Her current imprisonment in harsh conditions is outrageous and yet further evidence that Myanmar is being ruled by an internationally condemned junta with neither legitimacy nor humanity.”

Sir Alan told The Independent that the woman he described as “decent and brave”, adding: “She is the one great hope for Myanmar. The world should be campaigning for her to be free in the same way as they did for Nelson Mandela.”

Andrew Mitchell said her imprisonment was 'further evidence Myanmar is being ruled by an internationally condemned junta with neither legitimacy nor humanity."

Their intervention comes after three former UK foreign secretaries - William Hague, Sir Malcolm Rifkind and Labour’s Jack Straw - all called for her release.

In the documentary, Lord Hague described her as a “political prisoner on trumped up charges” imprisoned because she was a “force for democracy”.

It was possible to be critical of the country’s former leader, “but also say we should be campaigning for her release,” he added.

Many ex-supporters saw an appearance she made at the International Criminal Court in 2019, defending the actions of military by saying it wasn’t committing acts of genocide, as a betrayal.

Sir Alan Duncan described her as 'one great hope' for her country

Ms Suu Kyi, who studied at Oxford, married British lecturer Michael Aris and raised her young family in the UK before going back to Myanmar in 1988, has been held since the military seized power in a coup in February 2021, a move that plunged the country into conflict.

In the aftermath, she was convicted of offences which ranged from corruption and treason to violations of telecommunications law, which she denies.

Cancelled: The rise and fall of Aung San Suu Kyi Documentary

In total, she faces 27 years in prison, meaning she could not be released until she is more than 100 years old. Although details of her imprisonment have been conflicting it is thought she has been kept in solitary in cell in a prison in Naypyidaw, the capital of Myanmar, since her sentencing.

Sean Turnell, who was sentenced at the same time, has described how his cell was “completely open to rats and spiders, centipedes and these awful black tarantulas”.