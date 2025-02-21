Apple pulls data protection tool from UK after Government security row

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Apple is to remove its highest level of data protection from customers in the UK following a Government demand for access to user data.

The tool, known as Advanced Data Protection (ADP), end-to-end encrypted the “majority” of user files that were uploaded to the cloud, meaning that only the account holder could access them.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the Government had issued an order under the Investigatory Powers Act 2016, asking for the ability to access fully encrypted files from Apple users.

The technology giant did not comment at the time, but has previously said on numerous occasions that it would never agree to create a “back door” into its systems, as they could also be exploited by bad actors.

But now the iPhone maker has confirmed that it was withdrawing the tool from use in the UK, turning it off as an option for those not already using it, and will introduce a process to move existing users away from it.

In a statement, Apple said: “Apple can no longer offer Advanced Data Protection (ADP) in the United Kingdom to new users and current UK users will eventually need to disable this security feature.

“ADP protects iCloud data with end-to-end encryption, which means the data can only be decrypted by the user who owns it, and only on their trusted devices.

“We are gravely disappointed that the protections provided by ADP will not be available to our customers in the UK given the continuing rise of data breaches and other threats to customer privacy.

“Enhancing the security of cloud storage with end-to-end encryption is more urgent than ever before. Apple remains committed to offering our users the highest level of security for their personal data and are hopeful that we will be able to do so in the future in the United Kingdom.

“As we have said many times before, we have never built a backdoor or master key to any of our products or services and we never will.”

The tech giant added that 14 types of data that can be stored on its iCloud service will still be end-to-end encrypted, including health data, and communication tools such as iMessage and FaceTime remain encrypted globally, including in the UK.

But one expert warned the decision meant UK users would now be more at risk from cyber threats.

Dray Agha, senior manager of security operations at cybersecurity firm Huntress said: “Apple’s decision to pull Advanced Data Protection in the UK is a direct response to increasing Government demands for access to encrypted user data.

“Weakening encryption not only makes UK users more vulnerable to cyber threats but also sets a dangerous precedent for global privacy.

“Governments argue this helps law enforcement, but history shows that any backdoor created for one party can eventually be exploited by bad actors.

“The broader concern is that this move could pressure other companies to weaken their security, putting personal data worldwide at greater risk.”

A number of online safety charities, as well as police and security services around the world long warned of the dangers of end-to-end encrypted services, arguing that they allow offenders such as terrorists and child abusers to hide more easily.

Rani Govender, policy manager for child safety online at the NSPCC said this was an opportunity for Apple and other firms to consider other ways of protecting users, particularly children.

“We know that end-to-end encryption allows offenders to groom and manipulate children and build communities where they can share vile child sexual abuse material without detection,” she said.

“As Apple change their approach to encryption on their services, they must take this opportunity to ensure that they are considering other measures they can put in place to better protect children.

“All tech companies should be finding ways to tackle online risks to children whilst upholding privacy of their users, and Ofcom and Government should hold them accountable for doing so.”