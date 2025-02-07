UK demands Apple lets it see users’ encrypted data

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The government has ordered Apple to allow it access to users’ encrypted files, prompting allegations of an “unprecedented attack” on privacy rights.

The Home Office issued the order last month under the Investigatory Powers Act 2016, which enables authorities to compel assistance from companies when it needs to collect evidence, The Washington Post reported.

The order asked for a blanket ability to view encrypted material, not just help accessing a specific account.

Apple has frequently said it regards privacy as a ‘fundamental human right’ (PA) ( PA Wire )

The Home Office said it would not confirm or deny the existence of such an order.

Apple has said it regards privacy as a "fundamental human right" and said its current set up means no one else can access a user's data, not even Apple itself.

Under the law, Apple can appeal against the UK's order, but cannot delay its application even during the appeal process.

In recent years, police and security services around the globe world have pushed for more access to encrypted communications, warning that it is used by the likes of terrorists and child abusers to evade justice.

But tech firms defended users’ right to privacy and warned that any “backdoor” into systems could also be exploited by criminals or authoritarian regimes.

Rebecca Vincent, from civil liberties campaign group Big Brother Watch, said: "We are extremely troubled by reports that the UK Government has ordered Apple to create a backdoor that would effectively break encryption for millions of users - an unprecedented attack on privacy rights that has no place in any democracy.

"Big Brother Watch has been ringing alarm bells about the possibility of precisely this scenario since the adoption of the Investigatory Powers Bill in 2016.

"We all want the government to be able to effectively tackle crime and terrorism, but breaking encryption will not make us safer.

"Instead it will erode the fundamental rights and civil liberties of the entire population - and it will not stop with Apple.

"We urge the UK Government to immediately rescind this draconian order and cease attempts to employ mass surveillance in lieu of the targeted powers already at their disposal."

The Home Office said: “We do not comment on operational matters, including for example confirming or denying the existence of any such notices.”