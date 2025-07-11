UK’s largest union suspends Angela Rayner’s membership as it says Labour is not on the side of workers
Unite the Union has suspended Angela Rayner’s membership over the Birmingham bin strike, as it accused the government of failing workers in a row that could lead to a historic split with the Labour Party.
The UK’s largest union also suspended Birmingham council leader John Cotton and other councillors for what they say is effectively ‘firing and rehiring’ workers as part of the city’s bin strike.
Unite also overwhelming voted to re-examine its relationship with Labour.
The union’s general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite is crystal clear it will call out bad employers regardless of the colour of their rosette. Angela Rayner has had every opportunity to intervene and resolve this dispute but has instead backed a rogue council that has peddled lies and smeared its workers fighting huge pay cuts.
“The disgraceful actions of the government and a so-called Labour council, is essentially fire and rehire and makes a joke of the Employment Relations Act promises.
“People up and down the country are asking whose side is the Labour government on and coming up with the answer not workers.”
This is a breaking story – more follows...
