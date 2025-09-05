Angela Rayner has ‘let us all down’, say Ashton-under-Lyne voters

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Angela Rayner’s resignation as deputy prime minister and housing secretary has been met with little sympathy from voters in her Ashton-under-Lyne constituency.

Her departure from government follows a finding by Sir Keir Starmer’s ethics adviser that she breached the ministerial code over an underpayment of stamp duty on a seaside flat in Hove.

Despite a sense of pride that Ms Rayner was a "local girl done good", residents spoken to on Friday were unanimous in their criticism of their MP.

The constituency has been a Labour stronghold since 1935.

However, multiple residents indicated that they would switch their vote from Labour to Reform UK in future elections.

Doug Calvert, a retired engineer from the area, said retiring over the unpaid tax was the right thing to do.

open image in gallery Angela Rayner announced her resignation from the government on Friday ( PA Wire )

“She was pretty critical of the Tories when they were doing the same sort of thing, so it smacks of hypocrisy if she had not resigned herself,” he said.

Shirley Wyle, a retired council worker from Ashton-Under-Lyne, said: “I have mixed feelings. I know she’s a working-class woman but she was probably trying to save money and she’s been very silly.

“And I don’t recall her doing anything for Ashton. I’ve never seen her. The local council is a shambles.

“We are Labour voters but I don’t know what Labour think they are doing.”

Wilf Billam, a retired Remploy worker, said: “She’s resigned because she’s been caught doing something wrong.

“People with massive amounts of money have solicitors so they can pay less tax. It’s backfired for her, hasn’t it?

“I’ve never seen her in Ashton and I’ve lived here 50 years.”

open image in gallery A digital billboard in the town centre of Ashton-under-Lyne, Angela Rayner’s constituency, on Friday

Three women were passing Ms Rayner’s constituency office, an intercom buzzer at Ashton Market with the office upstairs.

One had taken a photo of the small sign to send in her friends’ WhatsApp group with the message: “Just passing to contribute to Angie’s leaving card!”

None wanted to give their names as they work for a government agency.

One said: “Yes, she’s working class and northern and was an unmarried mother from a council estate. So what? She’s in public office and should lead by example. She’s let us all down.

“Look what they are doing to this country.

“Good riddance to bad rubbish, now let’s get rid of Keir.”

Another voter asked for his opinions simply motioned to the boarded-up shops and the Town Hall, surrounded by corrugated iron fencing and the square in front, which is a building site as council works continue.

“Rayner? Look at the state of the place!” he said.

Denise Smith, a retired civil servant and another ex-Labour voter, from Droylsden, said: “I’m pleased that she’s resigned because I think she’s lost her integrity.

“You can’t make the rules up and not follow them yourself.

“I’m upset she’s still my MP. If she’s broken the Ministerial Code she should resign as an MP and we should have a by-election.

“I’m a long-standing Labour voter. We waited a long time for a Labour government and we’ve been really badly let down.”