Angela Rayner said the situation surrounding her resignation has been “incredibly tough” on her family, as she told MPs she will pay any taxes she owes in her first statement since stepping down as deputy prime minister last month.

In an emotional resignation statement, the MP for Ashton-under-Lyne spoke about the toll that the “intense scrutiny we face places on our loved ones”.

Ms Rayner, who said her error was an “honestly made mistake”, promised to cooperate with HMRC and said she hoped her situation would make families with disabled children aware of complex tax positions.

Ms Rayner resigned in September after the prime minister’s ethics adviser found she had breached the ministerial code over whether she had paid enough stamp duty when buying a home in Brighton.

The former deputy prime minister had referred herself to the standards watchdog for investigation after she admitted she had paid as much as £40,000 less surcharge than she should have done on the purchase in May.

Sir Laurie Magnus, the prime minister’s ethics adviser, had found she had “acted with integrity” over the issue.

Ms Rayner, whose hands were shaking as she read her statement, said: “The last few weeks have been incredibly tough on my family, with my personal life so much in the public eye. All of us in public life know all too well the toll of the intense scrutiny we face places on our loved ones.

“But I’ve always believed in the highest standards of transparency and accountability, and it is what the public expects – and it is the price we pay for the privilege of service.

“That’s why I referred myself to the independent adviser and gave them access to all of the information he needed. As I set out then, parents of a disabled child with a trust who divorce and seek different properties face a complex tax position.

“If there is one good thing that can come out of this, I hope that other families in this situation may be aware of that, and avoid getting into the position that I am now in.

“I am of course corresponding with the HMRC and they have my full cooperation.

“There is no excuse not to pay taxes owed, and I will do so. This was an honestly made mistake, but when you make a mistake, you take responsibility.”

Her voice cracked as she spoke about the Grenfell Tower fire survivors, as she made reference to the public inquiry.

Ms Rayner was sitting next to Jim McMahon, a constituency neighbour who was sacked in the reshuffle that followed her resignation.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves listened from the government frontbench. Her successors, David Lammy and Steve Reed, who took over as housing secretary, were also present.

Bridget Phillipson, who is vying with Lucy Powell to win Labour’s deputy leadership election to replace Ms Rayner, was also in attendance.

There have already been calls for Ms Rayner to return to government since her departure. At Labour’s party conference in Liverpool, health secretary Wes Streeting told members: “We need her back.”

On Wednesday, Ms Rayner recalled her maiden speech in 2015 when she was elected as MP for Ashton-under-Lyne. She said “working-class communities” like hers were central to decisions she made when she was in government – including its flagship Employment Rights Bill.

Ms Rayner said: “I promised then to bring determination, commitment and my socialist values to this House while representing them, and I intend to continue to do so.”

She said she had confounded expectations from people after being pregnant with her son at the age of 16.

She said: “I know the power of politics to change lives because it changed my own. The last Labour government gave me the foundation to build a better life for me and my young son.”

She added: “I was pregnant with my child, needing a job and a home.

“People wrote me off, assumed that I would be on benefits the whole of my life. But I wanted to prove them wrong.

“I’ve carried that with me, whether it’s on these benches, at the despatch box or representing this country abroad, the support and advice of so many friends and colleagues has kept me going.”