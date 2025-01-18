Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Conservatives have submitted an official complaint accusing Angela Rayner of allegedly asking civil servants to help her move into a grace-and-favour apartment once used by Winston Churchill.

The deputy prime minister reportedly instructed officials to assist with “transporting furniture” and “cleaning the accommodation”, according to the complaint from the Tory MP and shadow minister Paul Holmes.

Mr Holmes told The Telegraph, which first reported the complaint, that if correct then it would be a “clear breach” of the ministerial code.

open image in gallery The Conservatives have made a formal complaint about deputy prime minister Angela Rayner (Jane Barlow/PA) ( PA Wire )

“The ministerial code states that ministers are appointed to serve the public and must ensure that no conflict arises, or could reasonably be perceived to arise, between their public duties and their private interests, financial or otherwise,” he said.

“It also states that holders of public office must avoid placing themselves under any obligation to people or organisations that might try inappropriately to influence their work. They should not act or take decisions in order to gain financial or other material benefits for themselves, their family, or their friends.”

Mr Holmes also said that Ms Rayner should be sent a bill for the “estimated costs of civil service time”.

The complaint has been submitted to the director of propriety and ethics at the Cabinet Office as well as the permanent secretary in Ms Rayner’s department.

Last month it was revealed that Ms Rayner had been given the use of the Admiralty House flat in Whitehall.

Churchill lived in Admiralty House from 1911 to 1915, when he was an MP for Dundee, and returned during the start of the war as First Lord of the Admiralty.

open image in gallery Tory MP and shadow minister Paul Holmes has made the complaint ( Houses of Parliament )

John Prescott also lived there during his time as deputy prime minister under Tony Blair.

Ms Rayner is the third Secretary of State in recent weeks to have been reported by the Conservative party for possible breaches of the ministerial and civil service codes.

David Lammy, the Foreign Secretary, has also been reported for the “political nature” of a speech he gave earlier this month which was streamed live through official Foreign Office channels despite containing “multiple party-political references”.

The Tories pointed out in a complaint to the Cabinet Office that the ministerial code “states that ministers must not use government resources for party political resources”.

The party has also reported Steve Reed, the environment secretary, for a potential breach of the civil service code.

After receiving the complaint, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said that an incorrect version of a speech by Mr Reed had been “uploaded in error” on to the government website and has now been amended, The Telegraph reported.

Ms Rayner’s office and the Cabinet Office have been contacted for comment.