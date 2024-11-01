Angela Rayner declares £3,550 worth of clothes from Lord Alli
The Deputy Prime Minister updated a declaration of a gift from the Labour backer to show it was for work clothes.
Angela Rayner has declared £3,550 worth of clothes donated by Lord Alli earlier this year.
The deputy prime minister updated her entry in the register of interests to reflect that the donation received in June was for “work clothes for use while undertaking duties”.
She originally described it as a “donation in kind for undertaking parliamentary duties” from Lord Alli.
Ms Rayner, Sir Keir Starmer and Chancellor Rachel Reeves stopped accepting donations to pay for clothes in September after the Prime Minister and his top team received criticism for accepting freebies.
The Prime Minister has paid back £6,000 worth of gifts and hospitality he received since entering Number 10.
He also commissioned a new set of principles on gifts and hospitality to be published as part of the updated Ministerial Code.