Gaffe-prone Welsh Conservative leader resigns following no confidence vote

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The gaffe-prone leader of the Welsh Conservatives has resigned following a vote of no confidence.

Andrew RT Davies said he was standing down “with regret” and conceded that as a "substantial minority’’ of his party did not support him his position was "untenable’’.

In his resignation letter he hit out at his critics, praising Tory members who helped the party “not out of financial motivation or in the interests of personal gain, but because they believe passionately in conservative values and in the United Kingdom as our nation state. This stands in direct contrast to some Conservative Senedd members.”

He added that in recent months “it has become increasingly difficult” to take the political approach he wanted “due to resistance from some members within the Senedd Group”.

Andrew RT Davies has resigned (Stefan Rousseau/PA) ( PA Archive )

He added: “In many cases, it was impossible to offer clarity of message, with statements contradicted publicly by certain members. This made it unclear to the public exactly what the Conservative Party in Wales stands for.

“Last week, a group of Senedd members approached me, threatening to resign their positions in shadow cabinet if I did not agree to step down as leader. I therefore requested a motion of confidence in my leadership to be held at a meeting this morning.

“This vote has now taken place. It was clear from the result that a substantial minority of the group do not support our approach, despite it being the only viable strategy available. While I would have been honoured to continue as leader, my position is consequently untenable.”

The gaffe-prone politician once declared he was “19 stone of prime Welsh beef”.

He was also ridiculed after saying at the 2016 Conservative Party conference that “breakfast”, not Brexit, would be “a success”.

In 2014, during a previous stint as Welsh Tory leader he was accused of undermining his party’s opposition to wind farms after an application to build a 99.5-metre high wind turbine on his own land was submitted.

Former first minister of Wales Carwyn Jones even once accused him of being “the Homer Simpson of Welsh politics”, claiming he kept putting his foot in his mouth.

Last month he was accused of “shrugging off” an official reprimand in the Senedd after he was “censured” for falling foul of the rules over social media posts. In one he had claimed Wales had a “blanket” 20mph speed limit, despite there being exceptions to the policy and it only affecting built-up areas.

Lee Waters, a Labour member, criticised Mr Davies for not turning up to the chamber to respond to the reprimand, accusing him of “shrugging off” the complaints.

Mr Davies reportedly won the confidence vote – with seven voting against their leader and nine backing him to stay in post.

But his victory was not convincing enough to remain in the job. He will leave his post as leader of the Welsh Conservative Group in the Senedd once a successor is elected.