A controversial former Conservative minister has defected to join Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party.

In a blow to the new Tory leader Kemi Badenoch, Dame Andrea Jenkyns said she was “joining the party of the brave”.

The former education minister will run as the party’s candidate for mayor of Lincolnshire.

She hit the headlines in 2022 when she appeared to raise middle finger at Downing Street protesters.

A Boris Johnson loyalist she later claimed she was provoked by a “baying mob”.

Andrea Jenkyns at a Reform UK press conferece announcing her defection ( REUTERS )

In a statement, she said she should have shown “more composure” but declined to apologise, saying the incident came after she received multiple death threats.

Reform insiders claimed she was symbolic of a wider move of Conservatives to the party that includes councillors and former staff from Conservative party headquarters.

Ms Jenkyns is a hardline Brexiteer, who was the first to resign from Theresa May’s government over Brexit.

She later become one of the ‘Spartans’ group of Tory MPs who held out until the end against Mrs May’s plans for the deal with the European Union.

Dame Andrea was unveiled as a defector on stage with leader Mr Farage at an event in London.

He announced that she was the 100,000th member of Reform UK and will run to be the party’s candidate for the newly-created mayor of Lincolnshire next May.

There had been suspicions Dame Andrea was considering a defection for a while.

She infamously put a picture of the Reform UK leader on her leaflets at July’s general election and has previously described him as a “true patriot” and “one of the most influential politicians of our generation”.

Earlier this year The Independent exclusively revealed that Dame Andrea and former Leave.EU communications director Andy Wigmore attempted to make a deal between the Tories and Reform.

Sources have suggested that Mr Sunak “was interested” but ultimately convinced not to go ahead by his advisers.

Dame Andrea also attended Mr Farage’s 60th birthday party, along with former Tory Party leader Liz Truss.

After her defection, she said she was "politically aligned" with Reform UK.

Asked how long she had been thinking about defecting, she said she had "always respected" Nigel Farage and noted her work with other party members during Brexit.

"We are politically aligned. And how long have I been thinking about it? Well, I mean, I was tempted before the general election, but I am a loyal person to a party.

"I might not be loyal to prime ministers, as we've seen in the past, but I'm loyal to parties, and I believed, as I said, in going down with that ship fighting.

"I was elected as a Conservative, and I got knocked out as a Conservative, but I feel, unfortunately, the party has become tired."