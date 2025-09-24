Hotel cancels launch event for Tommy Robinson-backed political party

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new political party, Advance UK, has had its inaugural launch event cancelled by a council-owned hotel in Newcastle.

The party is led by former Reform deputy Ben Habib and backed by right-wing activist Tommy Robinson and billionaire Elon Musk.

It was scheduled to hold a conference in the city on Saturday. While the venue was not initially disclosed, it was understood to be the Crowne Plaza Hotel in the city centre.

Newcastle City Council confirmed the hotel management cancelled the booking “on health and safety grounds” following an online protest.

When Advance UK announced the event in August, it said it had chosen Newcastle because it was “the symbolic heart of Brexit”.

The party vowed to “fight unapologetically for sovereignty, free speech, and restoring pride in our nation”.

open image in gallery Tommy Robinson speaks during the recent Unite the Kingdom march in London ( AP )

The local authority took over the hotel in March but it is run by a separate company.

A Newcastle City Council spokesperson said: “We are aware that hotel management has taken the decision to cancel a forthcoming event scheduled for Saturday September 27 on health and safety grounds.

“As the owner of the hotel, we absolutely support their decision to ensure the safety and wellbeing of staff members, guests and visitors to the hotel.

“As in any situation, the safety of all those in our city is our absolute priority.”

Mr Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, backed Advance UK in August, writing on X that he wanted a “political home”.

open image in gallery Tech entrepreneur and former Trump ally Elon Musk is backing the new party ( AP )

Mr Musk replied: “Advance UK will actually drive change.

“Farage is weak sauce who will do nothing.”

The group Newcastle Unites, which says on its Facebook page that it is against discrimination, asked the local authority to cancel Advance UK’s booking.

Newcastle City Council leader Councillor Karen Kilgour said it was a City of Sanctuary with a history of providing a better life for people fleeing war and persecution.

Regarding the series of protests outside a hotel in the city that have taken place over recent weeks, she said: “The language and rhetoric around asylum too often seeks to dehumanise vulnerable people, families and children.

“But anyone who wants to make a meaningful difference in our city will always be more welcome than those who wish to spread hate and cause division, they do not represent the Newcastle we all know and love, and they are not welcome here.”

open image in gallery Newcastle City Council took over the hotel in March ( Wikimedia )

She added: “I am aware of planned protest activity this weekend.

“Of course, a key pillar of our democracy is the right to lawful protest, and we have no right to prevent such events from taking place.

“We work closely with our partners, including the police, to allow people to protest peacefully and thankfully recent events passed without incident.”

Advance UK has been approached for comment.