Police appeal over identity of three males after girl, 14, sexually assaulted
Police have appealed for the public’s help to identify three males as officers investigate the “serious sexual assault” of a 14-year-old girl in Leeds.
The incident occurred in an alley off Chatsworth Road, Harehills, near the junction with Sandhurst Avenue, in the early hours of Wednesday, West Yorkshire Police said.
Officers from Leeds District Safeguarding Unit are supporting the victim.
The force said: “Detectives investigating the serious sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl in Leeds have released images of three males they want to identify.
“While it is appreciated that the images of the three suspects are low quality, it is hoped someone may recognise the males as a group who were in the area around the time.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District Safeguarding Unit via 101 quoting crime reference 13240604436 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat.