Police appeal to identify two men after fireworks posted through letterbox
Sussex Police has released CCTV images of two men they wish to speak to as part of the arson investigation.
Officers have released CCTV images of two men they wish to speak to after damage was caused by fireworks posted through a letterbox.
Sussex Police are seeking to identify the pair as they investigate a report of arson at a flat in Helyers Green, Wick, West Sussex at around 3.30am on November 16.
The footage shows two young men approaching the flat, with one trying to adjust his face mask when he saw the CCTV camera, the force said.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Officers are investigating, and wish to identify the two men.
“The first man is wearing a dark puffa-style coat over a hooded top, with light grey tracksuit bottoms and dark trainers.
“The second is wearing a light-coloured hooded top, dark tracksuit trousers and dark trainers.”
Anyone who recognises them or has further information about the incident is urged to contact Sussex Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.