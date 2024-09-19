Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Police appeal after teenager raped and woman sexually assaulted on beach

Detectives investigating the offences are looking to identify three men.

George Lithgow
Thursday 19 September 2024 14:33
The seafront at Brighton (Alamy/PA)
The seafront at Brighton (Alamy/PA)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.

Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.

Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election

Head shot of Andrew Feinberg

Andrew Feinberg

White House Correspondent

Police investigating the rape of a teenage girl and sexual assault of a woman on a beach have released images of three men they want to speak to.

The attacks happened on Brighton beach, in an area between the two piers, at around 6am on September 8, Sussex Police said.

The two females are known to each other, the force added.

Police believe the three men may be able to assist them with their inquiries.

Detective Sergeant Paul Heal said: “The two victims are being supported by specially trained officers while our thorough investigation continues.

“We are undertaking multiple lines of enquiry to establish the circumstances around these incidents and ensure that those responsible are located and held accountable for their actions.

“Patrols have been increased along Brighton seafront, and we are working with our partner agencies to support this enhanced presence.

“If you recognise these men, or have information to assist our investigation, we ask that you contact the police.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in