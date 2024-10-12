Police search for missing man after rowing boat capsizes on Thames

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



A police search is ongoing for a man who went missing after a rowing boat capsized on the River Thames.

Emergency services were called to Sunbury Lock, Sunbury-on-Thames, at about 8.50am on Friday, Surrey Police said.

Five other adults were rescued after the boat capsized, but a man in his 60s was still missing on Saturday morning.

In an update, Surrey Police said: “The search continues today for a man who was in a rowing boat that capsized yesterday morning.

“We, along with other emergency services, were called to Sunbury Lock near Wheatleys Eyot at around 8.50am yesterday morning (October 11) after reports that six adults had entered the water.

“Five of those people were safely located but a man in his 60s remains missing.”