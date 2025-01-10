Scottish police working with Hungarian officers in search for missing sisters

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scottish police are working with officers in Hungary who are liaising with the family of two sisters who disappeared in Aberdeen three days ago.

Eliza and Henrietta Huszti, both 32, were last seen in Market Street after leaving their home in the city on Tuesday at around 2.12am.

Specialist search teams and police dogs are helping efforts to trace the pair, who are part of a set of triplets and are originally from Hungary.

Police Scotland has said it has the support of police in their home country, who are liaising with the wider family.

The sisters had crossed the Victoria Bridge to the Torry area and turned right on to a footpath next to the River Dee – heading in the direction of Aberdeen Boat Club.

They are white, of slim build, with long, brown hair.

BBC News said its reporters spoke to the sisters’ triplet brother, Jozsef, who says their mother spoke to Eliza and Henrietta on Saturday and that nothing seemed out of the ordinary with them.

Eliza works at Costa Coffee in the city’s Bon Accord shopping centre.

It is understood Costa Coffee are helping Police Scotland with the investigation.

Businesses in the area have been urged to check CCTV footage in a bid to help trace the pair.

Police Scotland Chief Inspector Darren Bruce previously said: “Extensive inquiries are ongoing to trace Eliza and Henrietta and searches are being carried out in and around the area where they were last seen.

“Local officers, led by specialist search advisers, are being assisted by resources including police dogs and our marine unit.

“The Torry side of Victoria Bridge where they were last seen has many commercial and industrial units.

“Searches are ongoing here and we would urge businesses in and around the South Esplanade and Menzies Road area to please review their CCTV footage for the early morning on January 7 and contact us if it holds anything that may be relevant to our investigation.

“We also ask anyone with dashcam footage from that time to contact us.”

Police are also talking to those who know the sisters, and have asked anyone with information to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 0735 of January 7.